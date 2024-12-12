Bpacks raises €1M for eco-friendly packaging that extends shelf life and reduces food waste

Bpacks, a developer of the first bark packaging technology that integrates easily into existing production streams, replacing plastic materials has raised €1 million seed funding.

Bpacks’ composite material allows the production of bark packaging forms using standard manufacturing equipment for plastics and pulp moulding technology. This eco-friendly packaging extends the shelf life of perishable items like meat, vegetables, and fruit up to 7 days and helps reduce food waste by more than 42 per cent.

Lev Bolshakov, сo-founder of Bpacks, shared:

“We aim to secure a seed round by March 2025, we intend to build our own pellet manufacturing facility and establish the supply chain by providing materials for plastics manufacturers and directly for our clients.”

In response to demand from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers, Bpacks has partnered with Serbian retailer Gomex, which has over 300 stores in Southern Europe.

According to Dimitrije Stojanović, CEO of Gomex, the Bpacks solution will benefit not only end users but also the company by reducing product write-offs, enhancing shelf life and minimising waste.

“Our product is universal in nature and made of up to 80 per cent industrial byproducts, meaning it can help manufacturers of food and beverages, cosmetics and beauty products and household items without causing environmental harm.”

Bpacks has a team of eight with an R&D centre in Belgrade, and five scientists have submitted Bpacks innovation to the patent bureau this year.

Lead image: Lev Bolshakov, сo-founder of Bpacks.