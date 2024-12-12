Embeddable raises €6M Seed for advanced embedded analytics platform

Developer tool Embeddable has raised €6 million Seed funding.

As the software industry continues to grow and demand for, and the cost of, engineering talent rises, businesses are increasingly turning to embedded analytics tools to deliver insightful dashboarding and analytics features within their software applications.

However, traditional embedded analytics solutions often come with limitations—slow load times, rigid customisation options, and the need for significant engineering resources.

Embeddable fills this gap with a headless architecture that’s purpose-built to create interactive analytics directly within applications, helping software developers meet individual customers' diverse and dynamic needs.

Embeddable’s platform simplifies the creation of custom analytics dashboards and visualisations. By enabling end-users to tailor their own data views through a no-code interface, Embeddable frees developers to focus more on core product development rather than building analytics from scratch, while developers retain full control over UX and UI.

With a lean team of just 14, Embeddable had secured contracts with 36 companies from startups to $billion revenue businesses before launching their Private Beta in December 2023. It has continued to grow, receiving over 800 applications to its beta program, signing over $100k in new contracts each month, and establishing early strategic partnerships with the likes of StarTree, amCharts and Cube.

According to Tom Gardiner, CEO and Co-Founder of Embeddable, embedding analytics is becoming as essential as adding payments or chat features, but the tools haven't kept pace with the needs of developers and end-users:

“Just like Stripe made payments seamless for developers, Embeddable is doing the same for customer-facing analytics. We're building a platform that empowers teams to deliver fast, interactive data experiences at scale, all while creating a community where developers can share and collaborate — saving them time to work on their core product features."

OpenOcean led the round, with participation from existing investors: Four Rivers, and TechStars.

Sam Hields, Partner at OpenOcean, characterised founders Harry and Tom as proven leaders with a decade pushing forward innovation in the business intelligence space:

“With Embeddable, they’ve reimagined what embedded analytics can be—leaving behind the big BI players’ clunky, outdated iframe solutions. In its place, Embeddable’s headless architecture gives businesses everything they need to build fast, interactive, customer-facing analytics at the heart of their product. And because it’s self-serve, the non-technical team is empowered to customise the analytics without always relying on developers. Harry and Tom are building something extraordinary, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of their journey as they set a new standard in the industry.”

Embeddable plans to use this funding to strengthen its team and build a developer community centred on collaborative innovation.

Lead image: Embeddable. Photo: uncredited.