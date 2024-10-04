Techstar-backed Voovo reinvents learning with AI and €500K Pre-Seed investment

Voovo, a Budapest AI-powered flashcard app designed to change how students and educators engage with learning content, has secured €500,000 Pre-Seed funding.

Voovo offers an adaptive and personalised learning experience through digital flashcards that leverage spaced repetition and active recall — two scientifically proven techniques for enhancing memory retention and learning speed.

The app not only helps students retain what they’ve learned, but actively reinforces their knowledge over time, making the learning process both efficient and engaging.

Techstars led the round alongside STRT Ventures, Peter Csillag, with Obuda Uni Venture Capital as the largest investor.

Martin Olczyk, Managing Director at Techstars, emphasised:

“I decided to invest in Voovo because of the team's remarkable ambition, coachability, and their mastery of execution. Benedek and his team are building something truly groundbreaking, solving a significant challenge in the edtech space by helping students learn faster.

The combination of their data-driven approach and their proven ability to deliver at the highest level gives me great confidence in Voovo’s future success, and I’m very happy to be part of Voovo‘s journey.”

Imre Hild, CEO of Óbuda Univenture Capital, shared:

“I’ve worked with over a thousand startups since 2009, and I’ve learned that success is all about the people. The Voovo team, led by Benedek Herman, stands out for their deep understanding of the problem, commitment to building a valuable product, and dedication to making a positive impact on their community.”

Since its inception, Voovo has empowered over 100,000 students globally, helping them study more efficiently and with greater engagement.

By making use of the latest in AI and educational research, Voovo’s innovative approach to microlearning is reshaping the way students study, using spaced repetition to strategically revisit information just as they’re about to forget it, and active recall techniques to promote deeper cognitive engagement.

The investment will enable Voovo to build on this early success by refining its platform based on user feedback, deepening its integrations with school curriculums, and increasing its presence in classrooms across Hungary and Europe. Voovo’s CEO, Benedek Herman, commented on the significance of this milestone:

“We believe that the most effective learning methods—active recall and spaced repetition—should be accessible to all students, not just top performers. Our vision has always been to democratise these methodologies, making them available to every learner, especially those who need the most support. With the help of this funding round, we can expand our solution on a larger scale and continue advancing towards our vision.”

Managing Director at Techstars, shared his enthusiasm for Voovo’s approach:

“I decided to invest in Voovo because of the team's remarkable ambition, coachability, and their mastery of execution. Benedek and his team are building something truly groundbreaking, solving a significant challenge in the edtech space by helping students learn faster. The combination of their data-driven approach and their proven ability to deliver at the highest level gives me great confidence in Voovo’s future success and I’m very happy to be part of Voovo‘s journey.”

In addition to boosting product development, the funding will accelerate Voovo’s user acquisition strategy, focusing on key educational markets in Central and Eastern Europe. The company also plans to expand its analytics and reporting capabilities to provide even more value to schools and educators.

Lead image: Voovo. Photo: uncredited.