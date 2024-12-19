VÆRIDION raises €14M for zero-emission regional flights

German aircraft manufacturer VÆRIDION has raised €14 million funding, bringing its funding to €17.2 million.

Founded in 2021 by two former Airbus managers, Ivor van Dartel and Dr Sebastian Seemann, VÆRIDION is on a mission to make affordable, zero-emission regional flights an everyday reality.

Its patented prototype Microliner will start as a nine-seater aircraft, with plans to scale the technology to offer pan-European flights.

The Microliner is a fixed-wing aircraft with advanced battery-wing integration and multi-engine single-propeller configuration, all designed for maximum safety and efficiency. It emits less noise than conventional aircraft, making it well-suited to smaller airfields and easy to roll out in underserved areas.

Delivered at scale, it would help drive economic growth and accessibility. Europe is currently nowhere near reaching its sustainable aviation goals, and the Microliner presents a long-term solution.

The Microliner has a nominal range of 400 km plus IFR reserves, has already passed initial functional and validation tests, and has prototype flights set to take off in 2027. Its on track to deliver affordable regional flights in Europe by 2030.

Further, ÆRIDION recently became the first-ever General Aviation manufacturer to complete a Pre-Application Contract with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The company is now advancing along a predefined certification roadmap in close cooperation with the regulator, well in advance of applying for Type Certification (TC). This setup makes VÆRIDION’s entire certification process more seamless and secure — a major advantage in the sector.

VÆRIDION has already signed its first customers in Denmark (Copenhagen AirTaxi and Copenhagen Helicopter), Benelux (ASL Group) and Germany (Aero-Dienst).

The Microliner will initially serve business passengers before expanding into consumer travel. It already wields a world-class team made up of 38 aerospace, software and automotive experts, and partnerships with institutions including TU Munich and Bauhaus Luftfahrt e.V.

In 2024, VÆRIDION also opened a state-of-the-art battery development facility at the Bosch Collaboration Campus and launched a Dutch subsidiary, which will allow VÆRIDION to leverage the innovation ecosystem surrounding TU Delft and accelerate the journey to commercialisation. VÆRIDION is also exploring applications for the aircraft in air ambulance services in collaboration with Aero-Dienst, which operates a fleet on behalf of ADAC.

According to co-founder and CEO of VÆRIDION, Ivor van Dartel, the funding will significantly accelerate development efforts, paving the way for certification-conforming prototype flights to take off in 2027, followed by a first commercial flight by 2030:

Our partnerships and market-focused strategy reflect our commitment to not only decarbonising short-haul flights across Europe but also to setting a new standard for sustainable and energy-efficient aviation at a competitive price point.”

World Fund led the funding with participation from Project A Ventures, Vsquared Ventures, Andreas Kupke, Schwarz Holding, and InnovationQuarter.

Daria Saharova, General Partner at World Fund, said:

“Aviation demand is expected to more than double by 2040, so we urgently need to decarbonise this sector. VÆRIDION has unique technology, a world-class team, and the support to power the future of aviation.”

Uwe Horstmann, General Partner at Project A Ventures, commented:

"By fostering homegrown electric aviation capabilities, we ensure Europe remains at the forefront of green technology, reduces reliance on external powers, and creates a competitive edge in the global aviation market. This is not merely an investment in a company but in the future of Europe's strategic autonomy."

The founders will use their Series A capital, in addition to research funding secured from Bavarian and German administrations, to make key hires and expand commercially. Current cost trajectories indicate that flights will be available for the price of a first-class high-speed rail ticket at commercial launch.

Lead image: VÆRIDION. Photo: uncredited.







