Empowering learning: Transforming education with innovation

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, cutting-edge technologies like AI, personalized learning platforms, and immersive virtual environments are transforming education, making it more accessible, inclusive, and scalable. These advancements bring significant benefits, including improved learning outcomes, reduced skill gaps, and increased access to quality education. They also foster lifelong learning, equip individuals with future-ready skills, and accelerate digital transformation in education systems.
Given these impacts, edtech companies are pivotal to Europe’s tech ecosystem. They drive innovation in education and workforce development while shaping the future of learning.
Here are ten edtech companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.
1
Zen Educate (UK)
Zen is revolutionizing education recruitment, empowering schools to optimize resources and prioritize children’s success.
Their platform connects schools with a pool of fully vetted, Level 2 Safeguarding-trained teachers and teaching assistants, ensuring quality and safety in every classroom. Schools can instantly book high-caliber supply staff through our user-friendly online platform, backed by a dedicated School Success Team for continuous support.
In May, the company raised $37 million in a Series B funding round to scale its new school workforce management software. This includes SaaS solutions for credentialing, compliance, and absence management.
2
Pratika (UK)
Praktika is a cutting-edge language learning app revolutionizing the way people learn with AI-powered avatars that deliver a personalized "private tutor" experience.
Learners can practice with virtual tutors offering diverse accents, including American, British, Asian, and Indian, ensuring an immersive and tailored experience.
The company collected $35.5 million in Series A earlier this year.
3
Yoto (UK)
Yoto is a company that makes audio players for children, designed with Montessori principles.
The company created a Yoto Player, an innovative audio device designed for children aged 3 to 12. Built for safe, screen-free entertainment, the Yoto Player features Bluetooth connectivity, a slot for audio cards, and a colourful pixel display. It plays stories, podcasts, music, and more without the distractions of cameras, microphones, or ads.
In their latest round, the company received $23 million.
4
Sdui (Germany)
Sdui is revolutionizing education with a comprehensive operating system designed for modern and digital learning.
Their platform simplifies communication and organization in schools and daycare centres through GDPR-compliant tools that seamlessly connect teachers, parents, and students. Key features like chat, video conferencing, cloud storage, timetables, and automatic translations create a robust infrastructure for personalized and accessible learning.
Driven by a vision of a world where technology unlocks the best possible education for everyone, Sdui empowers communities to transform education for a better tomorrow.
In July, the company received €21 million in funding.
5
Futura (Italy)
Futura is a company that leverages AI to make high-quality education accessible to everyone.
Their platform personalizes learning by analyzing students' past performance and focusing on areas that need improvement, optimizing both study time and test scores. Using a data-driven approach and adaptive modular classes, Futura replicates the experience of a skilled private tutor.
Futura secured €14 million in Series A funding, which will be used to enhance its AI and technology, expand into new business areas, and grow its team across Europe, with a strong focus on international hires.
6
Northcoders (UK)
Northcoders is an independent provider of software coding training and development solutions.
Catering to both individuals and businesses, its offerings include bootcamp training courses, government-funded apprenticeships, custom training programs, and software development services.
In January, the company secured £11 million in funding, which will be used to expand its bootcamp courses in software development, data engineering, and cloud engineering.
7
CampusAI (Poland)
CampusAI is an innovative platform designed to elevate education and collaboration in the field of AI.
It caters to both beginners eager to explore the world of AI and advanced users seeking collaboration opportunities within the local innovation ecosystem.
By consolidating resources into a single online platform and virtual environment, CampusAI enables users to understand and apply AI in practical ways, fostering a deeper connection with the technology.
CampusAI raised €9.2 million in pre-seed funding to expand its online training ecosystem, enter up to 10 new markets, and teach 200,000 new users how to collaborate more effectively with artificial intelligence.
8
Tiney (UK)
Tiney is a company that is transforming early years education by providing flexible, high-quality childcare through a network of professional childminders.
Founded in 2019, Tiney addresses the childcare crisis in the UK by offering accessible, first-class education for children and creating career opportunities for childminders.
With over 1,500 childminder homes nationwide, Tiney is committed to improving education and social impact, aligning with global goals for quality education by 2030. The company aims to support families and communities through its growing network of educators.
A few months ago, the company raised €8.3 million in Series A funding to address the decline in the number of childminders, aiming to reverse the trend and improve access to high-quality childcare.
9
Doinstruct (Germany)
Doinstruct is a company focused on democratizing learning and skill development for frontline workers.
Founded in 2021, it offers a low-threshold, multilingual mobile training solution that enables companies to train employees and service providers anytime, anywhere.
With a focus on honesty, transparency, and ownership, Doinstruct has gained traction with businesses in food production, construction, and other industries, helping them improve training efficiency and reduce costs. The platform is designed to have a real impact by enhancing workforce skills in a practical, accessible way.
In July, the company raised €7.6 million to continue scaling its product and team.
10
Nearby Computing (Spain)
Nearby Computing is a Barcelona-based company, focused on enhancing the edge computing ecosystem.
The company provide innovative solutions to optimize network intelligence, aiming to make the ecosystem more agile, open, and connected. Their platform, NearbyOne, offers orchestration services for telcos and enterprises, enabling flexible, software-defined solutions for IoT and 5G applications. With a strong commitment to excellence, reliability, and client collaboration, Nearby Computing is shaping the future of edge computing technology.
In July, the company closed a Series A financing round of €6.5 million with the aim of boosting its expansion in the market.
