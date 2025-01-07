Quantum Motion partners with GlobalFoundries to create more powerful chips

Computing scaleup Quantum Motion has partnered with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to design and validate a new silicon chip. The chip features an integrated array of 1024 quantum dots on an area of less than 0.1mm².

Quantum Motion is a UK-based quantum computing scale-up founded by academics from University College London and Oxford University.

The chips were manufactured by GlobalFoundries. Their product demonstrates the advantage of using an existing high-volume manufacturing platform for silicon quantum processors. This collaboration ensures that new chip designs can be realized using available manufacturing processes.

The results from Bloomsbury confirm that silicon-based quantum chips are compatible with commercial semiconductor manufacturing processes, addressing key challenges in scaling up quantum computing. By integrating qubits and control electronics on the same chip, the goal of creating practical quantum processors becomes closer.

James Palles-Dimmock, CEO of Quantum Motion, commented: "Our work with GlobalFoundries has enabled us to demonstrate that scalable manufacturing techniques are compatible with the stringent demands of quantum computing. This achievement shows that silicon-based quantum chips can be fabricated using established semiconductor processes, bridging the gap between quantum research and industrial-scale production."

Ted Letavic, SVP and Corporate Fellow at GlobalFoundries, added: "This collaboration is an example of how GlobalFoundries is leveraging its differentiated technologies, such as our 22FDX technology platform, to drive advancements that will help shape the future of quantum computing. We are extremely encouraged by the results demonstrated by Quantum Motion which show that our process technology and our advanced 22FDX platform are robust enough to enable innovative quantum structures. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Quantum Motion to support their vision of a scalable monolithic quantum processor."