European startups drive CES 2025 success with B2B smart tech

While the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is renowned for showcasing the latest consumer electronics, as its name suggests, it is also a crucial exhibition and networking space for software and hardware technology companies to connect with businesses.

Many of these companies may not be household names, but they drive innovation across various industries. Here are a few companies to have on your radar:

Exeger (Sweden)

Cleantech Exeger has developed the patented Powerfoyle solar cell. This flexible, durable material efficiently converts light to energy across a broader spectrum than traditional solar cells, making it more efficient in real-life conditions.

The only fully customisable solar cell, Powerfoyle can be manufactured in different shapes and textures, making it ideal for consumer electronics.

Powerfoyle generates a continuous flow of clean electricity, enhancing the user experience in two key ways:

Extended Battery Life: Brands can optimise for longer battery life, minimising the need for frequent recharging and maximising user enjoyment. To date, all products launched with Powerfoyle have achieved "eternal battery life" for their intended use.

Enhanced Functionality: The harvested energy can power additional features, unlocking the device's full potential without compromising on expected battery life. This approach enables innovative functionalities otherwise constrained by battery limitations."

Exeger launched various partnerships at CES this year, including one with Merry Electronics, a world-leading manufacturer of electroacoustic products, unveiling headphones powered by ambient light that provides significantly extended battery life.

Viber Alert (Italy)

Viber Alert is a patented connected motorcycle seat and seat cover system for OEM and aftermarket markets.

It aims to reduce the number of motorcycle accidents by providing a solution that keeps riders informed while maintaining their focus on the road.

This system, connected to the motorcycle's ECU, leverages advanced vibration technology with four high-performance coils to discreetly convey critical information, including turn signals, engine status, proximity warnings, navigation, speed limits, and traffic alerts.

Riders can customise vibration patterns and motor calibration for personalised feedback.

Veridis Technologies (Netherlands)

Veridis has developed the first industrial-scale thermal analysis technology for mixed plastic (waste) called MADSCAN.

Using up to 250 sensors per analysis, MADSCAN measures the unique thermal behaviour of each polymer type by tracking thermal changes when heating and cooling a sample of recycled plastic. This allows for precise identification of plastic types and their fractions with over 99 per cent accuracy.

It can analyse up to 10,000 flakes or granules per scan, providing a thorough understanding of material composition and enabling a more efficient and profitable recycling process.

The technology enables recyclers to provide better quality guarantees and helps brand owners use recycled plastics more reliably in their products.

BEETLESS (Ukraine)

BEETLESS utilises the natural instincts of insects to provide chemical-free crop protection and a game-changing approach to pest control.

The technology uses sensors to detect and monitor pest activity in the protected area. It replicates natural cues such as smell, colour, light wavelengths, and sound to attract specific pest species more effectively than crops.

Once pests are attracted, they are guided into specialised capture systems, effectively removing them from the crop area.

Significantly, BEETLESS makes it possible to control specific pest species while leaving beneficial insects, such as pollinators, unharmed, thus maintaining optimal ecosystems.

The tech can be adapted and fine-tuned for different pest species.

Swave Photonics

Swave Photonics develops chipsets to deliver reality-first spatial computing powered by AI. The company's Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) display technology is the first to achieve true holography by sculpting lightwaves into natural, high-resolution images.

The low-cost CMOS chip technology enables AI-powered spatial computing for compact smart glasses and other XR tech across vast use cases, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, communication, gaming, education, automotive and aerospace.

Sawave is an honoree in XR Technologies & Accessories in the CES 2025 Innovation Awards.

AGIGA PLACE (France)

AGIGA is the first circular economy platform for electronic components.

It aims to limit electronic component waste and promote sustainability in the electronics industry by connecting industrial companies, allowing them to sell excess electronic components and purchase components at competitive prices.

AVAtronics (Switzerland)

AVAtronics is pioneering AI-enriched Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. Unlike traditional ANC, which struggles beyond a limited frequency range, AVAtronics delivers true wideband ANC, effectively cancelling noise up to 3 kHz.

This broader spectrum of noise reduction is achieved through an AI adaptation module that optimises ANC performance in real-time across diverse environments.

AVAtronics' technology excels in selective noise cancellation, enabling users to eliminate specific disturbances without compromising the quality of music or speech. The tech applies to various sectors, including consumer devices, transport, and industrial settings.

TG0 (UK)

TG0 develops touch-sensitive and pressure-mapping surfaces for product design. Its patented technology empowers the creation of intuitive, responsive, and ergonomic user experiences across a wide range of products.

Its tech can detect user interactions such as touch, pressure, twist, turn, and vibration, gathering usability data from user interactions by utilising low-cost capacitive touch sensors and controllers.

By integrating TG0's technology, companies can enhance their product offerings with more intuitive, engaging, and efficient user experiences while improving their sustainability efforts.

Lead Image: Swave Photonics..