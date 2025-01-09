Mayten acquires majority stake in media brand Micromobility Industries

Belgian mobility tech company Mayten has acquired a majority interest in US-based Micromobility Industries, the largest global media brand for small electric vehicles.

Founded in 2018 by Horace Dediu and James Gross, Micromobility industries is focused on the rapidly growing sector of small electric vehicles. It hosts events in the US and Europe, podcasts, newsletters, and more.

Mayten, also founded in 2018, is a mobility technology company that provides custom software tools and hardware to shared mobility operators, OEMs, and cities. It aims to advance the mobility sector and enhance the shared mobility experience.

This acquisition follows Mayten's strategic acquisition of Denmark-based shared mobility aggregator Cogo in 2024, further solidifying its commitment to expanding its presence in the mobility sector. Mayten operates the shared mobility aggregation app Cogo and the mobility data and market research brand OTD.

Horace Dediu and James Gross will continue their involvement as co-founders of Micromobility Industries. Prabin Joel Jones, founder and CEO of Mayten, will also take on the role of CEO of Micromobility Industries.

According to Prabin Joel Jones, Founder and CEO of Mayten:

"Micromobility Industries played a pivotal role in the global shared micromobility boom, building a strong community around small electric vehicles across the globe."

James Gross, Co-founder and CEO of Micromobility Industries, said,