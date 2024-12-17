AI hardware company TG0 raises £4.5M for touch-sensitive technologies

AI-hardware company TG0 has closed a £4.5 million Series B funding round.

The London-based company is pioneering touch-sensing innovations to transform human-machine interfaces. Specifically, it specialises in enhancing product experiences through touch-sensitive and pressure-mapping technologies. Its patented solutions allow companies to create user-centric products that are ergonomic, intuitive, and responsive, enabling efficient data collection from various interactions such as touch, pressure, and vibration.

This successful funding round validates the market's growing appetite for AI-powered hardware solutions in automotive, medtech, consumer electronics and robotics. These industries are actively seeking new methods of data collection and design to enhance user experiences and product safety.

NetmindAI led the round with additional support from WP Health.

The company partners with enterprises such as Novares, Zwift Ride, Italdesign and Somnium Space and plans to expand its offerings across industries, from automotive to consumer electronics and beyond.

TG0 CEO and co-founder, Ming Kong sees the successful funding round as a clear validation of the market's growing appetite for AI-powered hardware solutions:

“This milestone not only fuels our ambition but also strengthens our commitment to delivering smarter, more intuitive technologies that transform human-machine interactions globally.”

“We're thrilled to invest in TG0's groundbreaking technology at such a pivotal moment in human-computer interaction. Their innovative hardware solutions represent a fundamental shift in how we think about digital interfaces, making them more natural and accessible to everyone,” shared NetMind CEO and co-founder, Kai Zou.

The investment will enable TG0 to expand its global team, enhancing capabilities across the entire client journey—from product design to mass manufacturing.

Lead image: TG0. Photo: uncredited.