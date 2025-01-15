Aonic invests $10M in Turkish mobile gaming platform mega fortuna

Stockholm video gaming and technology group Aonic has completed a $10 million minority investment in Mega Fortuna, a mobile gaming discovery and loyalty platform operator based in Bursa, Türkiye.

The deal includes an option for Aonic to acquire the entire share capital of Mega Fortuna for a valuation of up to $70 million.

Founded in early 2023, Mega Fortuna is best known for its flagship platform Richie Games, which allows mobile gamers to earn real-world gift cards as they discover new games.

The company was established by seasoned entrepreneurs Şeyhmus Ölker and Burak Göncü, who previously co-founded and led companies including App Samurai and POW Games. Mega Fortuna now employs 34 people, with a focus on technical expertise to power its unique rewards mechanism.

The deal comes hot on the heels of a total €152 million growth investment in Aonic from Metric Capital Partners and Active Ownership, one of Europe’s largest minority growth equity transactions in 2024.

Since its formation in 2021, Aonic has grown to 12 companies operating globally in game development, publishing and related services. These include Exmox, one of the fastest-growing mobile user acquisition platforms, OtherSide Entertainment, and Megabit Publishing. The group’s mobile tech businesses performed strongly in 2024 and helped power Aonic to an overall revenue increase of 73 per cent.

"This milestone is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation of the entire Mega Fortuna team,” reflects Mega Fortuna CEO and co-founder Şeyhmus Ölker.

“In just two years, we've built Richie Games into a platform transforming how players engage with mobile gaming. None of this would have been possible without the incredible teamwork and passion of our people."

Paul Schempp, CEO of Aonic, adds:

"Mega Fortuna is transforming how players interact with mobile gaming by seamlessly blending discovery and rewards. In just two years, they have built an incredible platform that resonates with millions of players worldwide. This investment perfectly fits into our Aonic group."





