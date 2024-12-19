Gaming group Aonic surpasses €150M revenue in 2024 and expands with €152M investment

Swedish video gaming and tech group Aonic has raised €152 million investment.

Aonic is a growing group of multiplatform game studios and adjacent service providers, empowering founders and their teams to supercharge their specialisms while unlocking cross-team synergies.

Since its formation in 2021, Aonic has grown to 12 companies operating globally in game development, publishing and related services. These include Exmox, one of the fastest growing mobile user acquisition platforms, OtherSide Entertainment, the studio headed up by industry legends including Warren Spector, and Megabit Publishing. OtherSide and Megabit recently combined to announce Thick As Thieves at The Game Awards.

Other teams in Aonic’s diversified group include leaders in mobile game development (Red Games Co., TutoTOONS), mobile tech (Exmox, Gravite) and VR (nDreams).

Despite a turbulent period for the games industry, also impacting Aonic, the group's overall revenues have increased 73 per cent over the past year. In 2024, the company's revenue surpassed €150 million.

In terms of its latest funding, €100 million comes from Metric Capital Partners. Aonic’s major shareholder Active Ownership contributed additional capital to Aonic’s equity by converting its €52m shareholder loan.

This investment will fund further M&A and support for ongoing developments across the group.

Lead image: Aonic.