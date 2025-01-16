Hyperline raises $10M for automated billing

Paris-based Hyperline has raised $10M in a seed extension round led by Index Ventures to help small and medium-sized businesses manage revenue.

Hyperline's billing platform attempts to tackle service bundling by delivering pricing, workflows, automation, and an ecosystem of integrations. With the funding - which expands on its previous seed round - Hyperline will scale distribution to millions more businesses to help them manage the revenue process on its automated platform.

This helps with the management of established models while adopting major trends such as AI features, usage-based models and outcome-based pricing. Hyperline is known for its quick onboarding process.

The subscription economy has evolved significantly over the past decade as businesses adopted hybrid revenue models to create diversified income. The trend towards more bespoke, flexible pricing models clashed with the status quo in billing software, when consistency is required to streamline the flow of data.

Commenting on how the investment will be used, Lucas Bédout, CEO of Hyperline, said: “The market is crying out for a new kind of monetization platform. Our team and product are in place and the feedback from customers is beyond expectations, so we’re excited to scale our distribution engine and extend our reach beyond the early adopters. Demand for a more flexible, automated revenue management solution is growing fast - especially as people realize the gains of our platform within just a few weeks.”

This raise brings Hyperline’s total seed funding led by Index Ventures, followed by Adelie Capital, to over $14M. The startup received its first tranche of seed investment ($4.4M), in June 2023. Clients now include Infinit, Veesion, Gladia, Qobra, Ocus, and ScorePlay.

Julia Andre, Partner at Index Ventures, said: “Lucas is a special founder who is building Hyperline with an infectious sense of urgency and ambition. Together with Clément, he has formed a world-class team of fintech specialists whose combined track record of building products for small and medium businesses speaks for itself. This team is moving fast and responding to a real pain point faced everyday by these businesses. We’re excited to support them as they dig deeper into the market opportunity where the transaction volumes are in the trillions and growing.”