German startup Coolnis raises €300K to tackle heat sensitivity in dogs with advanced cooling tech

German pettech startup Coolnis has secured an investment of €300,000, to aid its development of a cooling dog mat that provides real value to pets and their owners.

Coolnis wants to solve the problem of heat sensitivity in dogs. Traditional cooling mats are often ineffective and provide only limited cooling power. Its developed a unique solution: an actively cooling mat that not only regulates temperature but also sustainably improves the well-being and health of dogs.

The Coolnis mat uses advanced microclimatisation technology to regulate the temperature of a water-filled pad, delivering an effective cooling experience for pets.

By maintaining an optimal temperature, it ensures comfort and relief, especially in warm conditions.

While plugged in, the device adjusts the water temperature, the water circulating continuously through the cooling pad, ensuring an even distribution of the cooling effect across the entire mat surface.

Within just 5 minutes of activation, the water reaches a temperature of 4°C below the ambient surroundings. Prolonged operation can lower the water temperature by up to 10°C below the surrounding temperature within 60 minutes.

The company participated in the VisionLab program by Earlybird Venture Capital,which according to the founders, provided invaluable guidance and resources throughout this journey.

The funding comes from Angel investors, including Nadine Trautwein, CEO of Company Hunter.

