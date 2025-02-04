Warmly raises $6M Series A extension to optimise SMB engagement

Engagement analytics startup Warmly has raised $6M in a Series A extension round led by RTP Global.

Warmly's platform enables SMB-sized B2B companies to observe and track their engagement, allowing them to identify and engage their warmest leads based on intent signals, to have stronger sales pipelines and convert this to revenue. Based on the orchestration of 1st and 3rd party signals, sales teams using the platform can initiate conversations with prospects when they are considering making a purchase and can scale this outreach with automated, personalized contact via email and LinkedIn.

The startup will use the newly raised funds to double the size of its sales and marketing team - doubling its European headcount to 20 people, with a global headcount of 50. It will also support the platform’s evolution roadmap. In the coming months, new data quality functionalities will be added to the Warmly platform in order to improve quality of leads they want to be served. Further integration of AI into the platform will continue will the aim of building towards lead-generating AI agents.

Maximus Greenwald, Co-founder & CEO commented: “More SMBs are waking up to the fact that cold B2B sales outreach isn’t working, and world-class data makes warmer outreach possible. Infusing this data into sales tech stacks holds massive possibilities.

"We’ve seen first-hand how it can bring in millions of dollars of new revenue. The RTP team understand this, and we’re delighted to have them on board as new investors. In 2025, we want to triple our ARR again while maintaining the high levels of customer satisfaction and renewals we’re experiencing today. A larger sales and marketing team will help us get there.”

Orson Stadler, Principal at RTP Global, added: “Company and intent data has become a commodity for the modern sales team. That’s especially true in today’s climate of layoffs and budget cuts, where companies of all sizes are receiving fewer inbound leads.

"Warmly’s platform helps sales and marketing teams buck this trend to establish strong pipelines despite the headwinds. That’s why it’s no surprise to see Warmly’s accelerating customer adoption and we’re looking forward to supporting its on its continued path to growth.”