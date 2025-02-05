Estonian DriveX raises €1.2M to detect windshield damage quickly

Estonian deeptech DriveX has raised 1.2M to accelerate windshield damage detection technology and expand its AI capabilities.

The round was spearheaded by Carglass Estonia, Lithuanian and Slovenian business angels, existing investors and a development grant from the Estonian applied research program.

Glass damage accounts for 40 percent of all vehicle insurance claims, so DriveX solution helps insurance and repair companies enable customer self-service for damage assessments.

It uses AI to make repair or replacement decisions, to increase repairs and reduce unnecessary windshield replacements.

"Handling glass damage is our next step in making vehicle repairs more economically and environmentally fair. Looking ahead, I see significant waste and inefficiencies in the repair of other assets as well, such as buildings or consumer electronics. The European Parliament's 'Right to Repair' initiative is providing strong momentum for creating a sustainable future, and we aim to become a leader in this space," stated Rauno Sigur, CEO of DriveX.

Until now, DriveX has primarily served insurance companies, offering an imaging solution for pre-insurance vehicle risk assessments. Last year, the company introduced AI-based functionality for windshield damage detection, expanding its market reach. The DriveX application guides car owners in capturing images of windshield damage.

"DriveX helps us reduce labor costs and enhance the customer experience with its smart remote solution. Our bookings are more accurate, and spare part management is smoother – for example, we don’t need to order a new windshield if the damage is repairable. Additionally, DriveX's solution improves transparency in our processes and enhances trust among key customers," commented Sven Freiberg, CEO of Carglass Estonia.