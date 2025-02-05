Swiss manufacturing automation company SAEKI raises $6.7M

Today Swiss manufacturing automation company SAEKI has raised $6.7 million in funding, bringing its funding to over $8 million.

With global supply chains facing mounting pressures and costs continuing to rise, manufacturing is at a critical juncture. Industries like aerospace, automotive, and construction face long lead times and high costs for large-format components, relying heavily on fragmented supply chains and labour-intensive processes.

Unlike traditional manufacturers who rely on manual processes, SAEKI combines large-scale additive manufacturing with precision CNC machining in a unified production system.

This hybrid approach enables the company to deliver precision-engineered components in days rather than weeks. It incorporates automated quality assurance, which ensures every part meets stringent industry standards, enabling faster delivery times and improved cost efficiency for large-format components.

SAEKI also announced the launch of its breakthrough instant quoting platform, enabling customers to upload designs, configure requirements, and receive immediate pricing for precision-engineered parts — this reduces the procurement cycle from days to minutes.

A global automotive manufacturer noted that using SAEKI’s 3D-printed composite tooling shaved 2 weeks off of their production schedule. The sheer speed of delivery, 1 week vs 6 weeks from traditional suppliers, presented a significant opportunity.

"There's an exponential and widening divide between what we can design and actually build," commented Andrea Perissinotto, co-founder and CEO of SAEKI.

"While engineers can now use AI to create hundreds of optimised designs, legacy manufacturing simply can't deliver these components cost-effectively.”

Automating the entire process, from quoting to final inspection, makes these advanced designs manufacturable at scale.

According to Perissinotto:

“This isn't just about making parts; it's about reshaping the way industries approach production. This is a defining moment for European manufacturing as we set out to build a future with fully autonomous factories".

SAEKI's technology-driven approach not only reduces waste and shortens lead times, but also helps reshore critical manufacturing capabilities to Europe. Moreover, by minimising reliance on overseas suppliers, the company aligns with broader industry trends toward sustainability and supply-chain resilience.

Lightbird led the funding with participation from Founderful, 2100VC, Danobat, and multiple high-profile business angels.

According to Thomas Meier, Partner at Lightbird:

“Global supply chains are under pressure, with rising costs and delays becoming the norm. SAEKI’s ability to deliver high-quality components quickly and reliably sets a new standard for the industry.”

The investment will accelerate SAEKI's development of autonomous factories that integrate quoting, 3D printing, machining, and inspection into a seamless process.

Lead image: SAEKI. Photo: uncredited.