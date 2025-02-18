Cycloid raises €5M Series A for platform engineering software

Cycloid, a software provider for platform engineering, has raised €5M Series A funding for its engineering platform. The round was led by Reflexion Capital and five French angel investors, bringing total funding to €8M.

Cycloid is an engineering platform designed to enhance software delivery through platform engineering. It offers a user-friendly self-service portal that enables end-users to interact with infrastructure and automation without requiring deep technical expertise. Platform teams can define service catalogs, roles, and permissions, allowing for streamlined project deployment and management.

Platform engineering is the practice of designing, building, and maintaining internal developer platforms (IDPs) to streamline and optimize software development and deployment processes. It enables developer self-service, reducing operational overhead while ensuring security, compliance, and best practices.

The new Series A funding will be used to strengthen the company’s position in Europe, in addition to supporting its expansion into North America.

“Self-service IT is about centralizing access to apps, automation, deployment, documentations, cloud, security, FinOps and GreenOps simply and comprehensively, but portals can take teams years to deliver, and maintenance is complicated and resource intensive,” explained founder Benjamin Brial.

“In response, our platform brings the ability to create a portal that is up and running in just a few weeks, making infrastructure, tools, and automation accessible to as many people as possible without the requirement to become a DevOps or Cloud expert. We are delighted today to announce this new round of funding, which confirms the relevance of our mission and our approach to transforming the more sustainable long-term use of cloud and DevOps practices.”