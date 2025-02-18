Imperia raises €10M to expand supply chain management platform across Europe

Imperia, a SaaS platform facilitating supply chain management for manufacturers, has closed a €10M Series A funding round co-led by Burda Principal Investments and Samaipata, with participation from Acurio Ventures and Draper B1.

Imperia provides a SaaS platform designed to enhance supply chain management for both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations. Their solution focuses on demand planning, procurement, and production processes, aiming to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure competitiveness in the evolving business landscape. Its key services are demand planning, procurement management and production planning.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Valencia, Spain, Imperia uses artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to provide scalable solutions tailored to the needs of various sectors, including manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Their platform is designed to address the challenges of Industry 4.0, promoting digitalization and automation in supply chain processes.

The new funding will support its international expansion and continuous investment in AI and advanced analytics. Their technology is used by companies such as ArmRest, Noel Alimentaria, Siemens Energy, and Faes Farma, underscoring their growing influence in the supply chain management sector.

Specifically, it will strengthen its presence in Europe, with plans to expand into the United Kingdom, Italy, and France by building local teams and establishing strategic partnerships.

Christian Teichmann, CEO of Burda Principal Investments, stated: “Imperia’s ability to adapt to the evolving needs of businesses and deliver increasing value at every stage of their supply chain maturity truly sets them apart in the SCM SaaS market. We are impressed by their disciplined growth trajectory and outstanding client feedback, and we are excited to support the team as they expand their reach across Europe and beyond.”

Similarly, Luis Garay, Partner at Samaipata, noted: “Since our initial investment, the Imperia team has executed at an exceptionally high level, developing a modular software that is transforming supply chain management. Their rapid traction in the local market and strong validation of product-market fit in Europe make this round a key inflection point. We are very proud to continue supporting Imperia in its international expansion and its establishment as a benchmark in the sector.”