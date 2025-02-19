4Founders Capital launches new €44M fund for Spanish-linked startups

Barcelona-based VC 4Founders Capital has launched its third fund, 4Founders Capital III, having secured €44M, primarily from existing investors.

4Founders Capital III will focus on Spanish-linked companies and plans to invest in approximately 40 high-potential tech startups, with initial investments ranging from €250,000 to €2M, and will provide follow-on investments to those demonstrating strong growth.

The fund has already initiated its investment activities by participating in Punto Post's €1M funding round. Punto Post is a startup aiming to transform last-mile logistics in Mexico through a SaaS solution integrated with e-commerce and logistics operators.

Additionally, 4Founders Capital has invested in Mogu, a startup offering a SaaS platform designed to accelerate sales for travel agencies.

The firm's first fund, 4Founders Capital I, launched in 2017 with €12M, has invested in 27 startups and secured nine exits, including the notable success of Holded, which returned the entire fund within five years.

Currently, 4Founders Capital I holds 13 high-potential companies in its portfolio, including The Hotels Network, Mailsuite, and Flanks. The second fund, 4Founders Capital II, launched in 2021 with €50 million, expanded the investment strategy, building a portfolio of 38 startups, with standout companies such as Embat, Zenrows, Vidext, TaxDown, Viterbit, and Invofox.

"Thanks to the strong returns from our first two funds and the continued support of our existing investors, who have once again placed their trust in us, we have successfully completed the first closing of 4Founders Capital III," said Marc Badosa, co-founder of 4Founders Capital. "This new fund allows us to continue backing the most promising tech startups and to help them scale globally. Our experience, consistency, and track record with the previous two funds have been key to achieving this successful first closing, especially given the current market environment."