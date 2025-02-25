Runnr.ai secures new funding for hospitality communication

Runnr.ai, the AI-driven platform for automated guest communication for the hospitality industry, has secured an extension round of an undisclosed amount of funding led by Arches Capital.

This additional investment brings the total amount raised to $2M and will be used to enhance guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive additional revenue through AI-powered automation.

Runnr.ai is an AI-powered virtual assistant designed for the hospitality industry. It facilitates guest communication through channels like WhatsApp and SMS, offering a unified inbox for managing interactions. The platform includes features such as real-time translation in multiple languages, automated messaging, and upselling of services like breakfast and late check-outs. It also integrates with hotel management systems to enhance guest engagement, streamline operations, and improve efficiency.

The platform also integrates with Booking.com's inbox, allowing accommodations to centralise guest interactions across multiple channels.

“AI software for the hospitality industry is projected to be a $70B+ market in 2031. Hotels and holiday parks struggle to manage guest interactions, while maximizing revenue opportunities. Runnr.ai eliminates these inefficiencies by automating messaging, upsells, and service requests with deep hospitality software integrations, ensuring a seamless guest experience with minimal operational effort,” said Michiel de Vor, co-founder and CEO of Runnr.ai.

“With the backing of Arches Capital and our angel investors, we’re excited to scale our impact and bring intelligent automation to even more accommodations worldwide.”

The additional capital will drive product innovation, market expansion, and strategic hiring to reinforce Runnr.ai’s leadership in AI-powered hospitality solutions. Growth will initially be stimulated in the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom, followed by the rest of Europe.

“Runnr.ai is setting a new standard in AI-powered hospitality automation,” said Frank Appeldoorn, Managing Partner at Arches Capital. “Their ability to drive guest engagement and revenue, while streamlining operations, makes them a must-have solution for any type of accommodation. We believe in their long- term potential and are excited to back this next phase of expansion.”