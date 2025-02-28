Belgian startup Salvus Health raises €500K to enhance pharmacy services

Belgian platform for pharmacists Salvus Health has raised €500,000 to improve patient services. With its smart service platform, Salvus Health helps pharmacists streamline their operations and better assist their patients

Belgian startup Salvus Health has raised €500,000 for its smart service platform for pharmacists.

Salvus Health helps pharmacists reclaim time and refocus on their advisory role.

The platform automates repetitive tasks, such as scheduling appointments and sending reminders. Its integrated CRM system enables more targeted communication with patients—whether it’s displaying inhaler usage instructions on a tablet or tracking medication adherence. Further, the software integrates seamlessly with third-party platforms.

The Antwerp- based startup was founded in 2020 by biomedical engineer Philip Van den Bergh and Catalan serial entrepreneur Salvador Severich. Salvus now has 150 pharmacists as clients, serving around 100,000 active patients.

“Pharmacists have valuable expertise and play a crucial role in society due to their proximity to patients,” explains Philip Van den Bergh, co-founder of Salvus Health.

“European governments recognise their importance and support them by reimbursing services such as vaccinations and medical consultations. However, in practice, pharmacists often lack the time to take on these additional responsibilities alongside their daily tasks. Some vaccinate up to 1,500 patients in just two months. On top of that, many still rely on outdated software and struggle to fill job vacancies, which only increases their workload.”

Salvus Health already serves over 150 pharmacies and approximately 100,000 active patients. Last year alone, 50,000 vaccination appointments were booked through the platform.

Participants in the fundraising round are Georges Verpraet (pharmacy.brussels), Yves Berquin (Matrix Requirements), Jurgen De Baerdemaeker (IQVIA), and Angelwise.

“We wanted to bring in sector experts such as Georges Verpraet (pharmacy.brussels), Yves Berquin (Matrix Requirements), and Jurgen De Baerdemaeker (IQVIA),” says Salvador Severich. “At the same time, the market is evolving rapidly. That’s why we’re looking to hire commercial and marketing professionals to seize new opportunities.”

In the short term, Salvus Health aims for a 20 per cent market share among Belgium’s 4,500 pharmacies. The company plans to expand into neighbouring European countries in the medium term. With around 160,000 pharmacies across Europe, the growth potential is significant.

Lead image: Salvus Health. Photo: uncredited.



