Only 2 days left to secure discounted tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

As you know, the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will be held on March 25-26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. This two-day event promises to bring together the global investment and startup community for insightful discussions, networking, and collaboration in the heart of London.

Time is running out! Don’t miss your chance to purchase discounted tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 at a reduced price. Also the next wave of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will be revealed soon. Stay tuned!

Discounted tickets valid until 5 March 2025

Right now, Early Bird tickets are available for £650 + VAT, but after Mach 4, 2025, the price will rise to £700 + VAT.

Attending with colleagues or friends? The “Early Bird (3+ People)” ticket option is currently priced at £585 + VAT per person, increasing to £630 + VAT per person after March 4.

Get your tickets today!

Don’t wait too long—secure your Early Bird discounted ticket before 5 March 2025, and save. Be part of this exciting event at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre on March 25-26, where the brightest minds in tech and investment will gather.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Partners

Platinum Partners

Gold Partners

Silver Partner

Pavilion Partners

Community Partner