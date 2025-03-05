Digital mental health startup HelloBetter secures €6M and eyes French market entry

Mental health startup HelloBetter has secured over €6 million in cash and media-for-equity, bringing its funding to €31 million.

HelloBetter is a pioneer in digital mental health research. Founded in 2015 by Prof Dr David Ebert, Dr Hanne Horvath, and Dr. Elena Heber, the company has established itself as an innovation leader in digital therapeutics.

HelloBetter offers ten online therapy programmes, addressing both common mental health conditions such as depression, insomnia, and panic disorders, as well as underserved conditions, including vaginismus and chronic pain.

Six of these programmes have received approval from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and are fully integrated into Germany's standard healthcare system, available free of charge to all publicly insured adults as prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx), also known as DiGA. 120,000 patients have already benefited from these programmes.

In 2022, HelloBetter expanded internationally with the launch of HelloGina in the US market, offering specialised sexual wellness support for individuals with vaginismus.

In 2023, the company gained approval from the FDA for digital therapeutics to treat panic disorders.

HelloBetter's scientific excellence is demonstrated through 30 randomised controlled trials on its commercial products, with the majority published in peer-reviewed journals.

Headquartered across Berlin, Potsdam, and Hamburg, HelloBetter employs over 150 professionals dedicated to advancing digital mental healthcare.

Mutuelles Impact led the funding– managed by XAnge – with participation from MMV, HealthCap, Expon and DVH Ventures.

A key priority for HelloBetter in 2025 is the entry into the French market. Mutuelles Impact, a €95 million fund with a social and environmental impact, is funded mainly by 65 French Mutuelles on an original idea by La Mutualité Francaise — supplementary health insurance providers that complement social security coverage provided by the state.

HelloBetter intends to leverage this strategic connection to launch pilots and close long-term partnerships, the company's first outside the DACH region. The company will also pursue regulatory approval by the HAS with the aim of securing nationwide reimbursement in France.

"This funding will enable us to do three things: become a household name for mental health in Germany, launch new, innovative products and, with the support of XAnge and its 65 Mutuelles partners, bring our proven digital mental health solutions to the French market”, said HelloBetter CEO and co-founder Hannes Klöpper.

According to Nadja Bresous Mehigan, Partner XAnge Impact.: