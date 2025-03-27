Poland's dynamic tech ecosystem

In 2024, Poland’s technology sector experienced significant growth. According to Tech.eu research, Polish tech companies raised over €180 million last year, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year. While the country’s tech ecosystem is diverse, the software, education, and fintech sectors led in terms of investment volume.

A comprehensive analysis of Poland’s tech ecosystem in 2024 was conducted by Startup Poland. Their Polish Startups 2024 report highlights the industry's dynamic growth, shaped by evolving market conditions and the increasing role of technological innovation. According to the report, securing investment remains a top priority, with the main drivers being international expansion (46 per cent) and access to "smart money" (45 per cent)—a combination of financial support, industry expertise, and technological resources.

The report also underscores the global ambitions of Polish startups, with 91 per cent focusing on European market expansion—Germany and the UK being the most popular destinations. Meanwhile, 60 per cent of startups are targeting the US to attract international investors. As Polish startups continue to scale, their global outlook and adaptability position them for success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Here are 10 Polish tech companies to watch in 2025.