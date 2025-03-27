Poland's dynamic tech ecosystem

In 2024, Poland’s technology sector experienced significant growth. According to
Tech.eu research, Polish tech companies raised over last year, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year. While the country’s tech ecosystem is diverse, the software, education, and fintech sectors led in terms of investment volume. €180 million
A comprehensive analysis of Poland’s tech ecosystem in 2024 was conducted by Startup Poland. Their
report highlights the industry's dynamic growth, shaped by evolving market conditions and the increasing role of technological innovation. According to the report, securing investment remains a top priority, with the main drivers being international expansion (46 per cent) and access to "smart money" (45 per cent)—a combination of financial support, industry expertise, and technological resources. Polish Startups 2024
The report also underscores the global ambitions of Polish startups, with
91 per cent focusing on European market expansion—Germany and the UK being the most popular destinations. Meanwhile, 60 per cent of startups are targeting the US to attract international investors. As Polish startups continue to scale, their global outlook and adaptability position them for success in an increasingly competitive landscape.
Here are 10 Polish tech companies to watch in 2025.
1
Wealthon
Amount raised in 2024: $12.3M
Wealthon is a fintech company established in 2019, specializing in providing innovative financial solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company's mission is to simplify financial management for SMEs by offering a comprehensive ecosystem of digital financial services.
Wealthon's innovative approach and commitment to addressing the financial challenges faced by SMEs position it as a leading provider of digital financial services in the region.
In 2024, the company secured debt financing of $12.3 million which will be used to scale up the business, develop financial products and expand in the e-commerce sector.
2
Oxla
Amount raised in 2024: $11M
Oxla is a technology company specializing in ultra-efficient, self-hosted OLAP databases and query engines. Their high-performance solution simplifies data analytics by replacing complex real-time and time-series tools with a single, scalable system.
Oxla's vectorized MPP query engine ensures subsecond query latency without tuning, while maintaining full PostgreSQL compatibility. Designed for cost-effective, high-speed data processing, Oxla helps businesses optimize their analytics infrastructure.
In 2024, the company raised $11 million in seed funding to redefine high-volume analytical data processing.
3
Quantum Innovations
Amount raised in 2024: €10M
Quantum Innovations is a company dedicated to developing advanced technologies that enhance safety in cardiac surgery, intensive care, and cardiology. Their flagship products include Heart Sense, an innovative probe designed to significantly increase safety during cardiac surgery, and Heart Guard, a system for continual measurement of cardiac metabolism.
Quantum Innovations is also a member of the NTMED-cluster, collaborating with entities in the med-tech and bio-tech sectors to optimize certification paths for medical devices and their clinical evaluation.
In 2024, the company secured an investment of up to €10 million to develop and establish a clean-room production line. The funding will also support essential certifications, including regulatory approvals and clinical trials on humans, paving the way for the product’s launch in global markets.
4
CampusAI
Amount raised in 2024: €9.2M
CampusAI is a company specializing in AI-driven education and skill development. Founded in 2023, it offers interactive learning experiences through advanced avatars, AI-assisted training programs, and an autonomous AI Gym for skill practice. Its flagship Me+AI™ pathway helps users master essential AI tools, while the AI Makerspace supports independent projects. Collaborating with experts in science and business, CampusAI promotes the ethical and professional use of AI.
CampusAI secured €9.2 million in pre-seed funding in 2024 which will be used to enhance its online training platform, expand into up to 10 new markets, and train 200,000 users in effective AI collaboration.
5
Kodano Group
Amount raised in 2024: €9M
Kodano is a company specializing in innovative software solutions designed to streamline business processes and enhance operational efficiency.
With a focus on user-friendly design and advanced technology, Kodano aims to empower organizations to achieve their goals through customized applications and digital transformation strategies. Their expertise spans various industries, providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.
In 2024, Kodano Group secured €9 million to accelerate international expansion.
6
Coding Giants
Amount raised in 2024: €8.5M
Coding Giants is a dynamic software development company that specializes in creating custom web and mobile applications.
With a strong emphasis on innovation and quality, Coding Giants offers a range of services, including software development, UX/UI design, and digital transformation. Their experienced team collaborates closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that drive business growth and enhance user experience, making technology accessible and effective for all types of organizations.
In 2024, Coding Giants closed an €8.5 million investment round, bringing its funding to over €12 million.
7
Synerise
Amount raised in 2024: $8.5M
Synerise is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in AI-driven customer experience solutions.
By leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning, Synerise helps businesses optimize their marketing strategies, enhance customer engagement, and drive growth. Their comprehensive platform enables companies to deliver personalized experiences, automate processes, and make data-informed decisions, empowering organizations to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
The company raised $8.5 million in Series B+ funding in 2024, which will be used to expand into new markets and strengthen its global presence in behavioural AI.
8
MMI
Amount raised in 2024: €7.7M
MMI Bus is a leading provider of advanced transportation solutions, specializing in the development and integration of innovative bus management systems.
The company focuses on enhancing public transport efficiency and safety through cutting-edge technology, including real-time monitoring and data analytics. MMI Bus is committed to improving the travel experience for passengers and operators alike, delivering customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of urban mobility.
In 2024, the company secured €7.7 million in funding to develop electric buses in three variants: low-entry, low-floor, and normal-floor vehicles.
9
Saleor
Amount raised in 2024: $8M
Saleor is an innovative e-commerce platform designed to empower businesses with customizable and scalable solutions for online sales.
Utilizing a headless architecture, Saleor offers flexibility in integrating with various front-end technologies, allowing companies to create tailored shopping experiences. With a strong focus on performance and user experience, Saleor supports businesses of all sizes in building and managing their online stores efficiently, making it a leading choice for modern retailers looking to thrive in the digital marketplace.
In 2024, Saleor completed an $8 million seed extension round, which will be used to fuel growth, expand its agency program, and enhance its core product.
10
IN1
Amount raised in 2024: $6M
IN1 is a technology company that specializes in developing comprehensive software solutions for businesses across various industries.
Focused on enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement, IN1 offers a range of innovative tools, including mobile applications and cloud-based services. With a commitment to delivering user-friendly experiences and cutting-edge technology, IN1 empowers organizations to streamline their processes and achieve their digital transformation goals.
In 2024, IN1 raised $6 million in seed funding to complete product development and prepare for its upcoming launch in Europe.
