Restrata partners with MAX Security to offer stronger risk management

Restrata, a provider of operational resilience tech, has announced a strategic partnership with MAX Security, who provide intelligence-led cybersecurity software.

The partnership will integrate MAX Security’s Intel Portal into Restrata’s flagship product, resilienceOS, enhancing its capabilities in global security risk management.

By incorporating MAX Security’s data into resilienceOS, Restrata strengthens its platform’s ability to identify emerging threats and support businesses in making informed decisions to protect their people, assets, and operations.

Botan Osman, CEO and Co-Founder of Restrata, emphasised the strategic value of the partnership:

“Partnering with MAX Security strengthens resilienceOS’s capability to deliver intelligence-driven solutions. MAX Security’s strength in intelligence and security operations complements Restrata’s resilienceOS platform perfectly, providing enhanced situational awareness, a better understanding of how threats can impact your organisation, and the tools to react when you need to.”

Dror Becker, CEO of MAX Security, added:

“The integration of the MAX Intel Portal into Restrata’s platform reinforces why industry leaders trust MAX to provide the intelligence they need. By delivering tailored insights that close information gaps and support informed decision-making, we empower organisations to respond confidently to evolving global and localised challenges.”

The partnership with MAX Security represents a broader trend in the security and risk management market, where companies are increasingly seeking to integrate technology and real-time intelligence to improve operational resilience.

By combining data from multiple sources and providing comprehensive situational awareness, these platforms enable businesses to mitigate risks and respond quickly to unforeseen events.