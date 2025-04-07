Earlybird leads $8M investment in Wallet Studio, powering the future of customer interaction

Miss Moneypenny Technologies, the company behind Wallet Studio, a SaaS platform that leverages the full potential of Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, has raised $8 million Seed funding in a round led by Earlybird Venture Capital.

Digital wallets are booming – with over 4 billion people worldwide using wallets, e.g. for daily payments or boarding passes. Traditionally, wallet cards have been static, with limited features. Wallet Studio transforms what’s possible with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, enabling businesses to use them as communication and access tools to connect seamlessly and effortlessly with customers. It enables real-time communication, efficient data collection, and personalised services — all while reducing costs and simplifying processes.

Wallet Studio empowers global giants like HDI, SIXT, and Zurich Insurance to transform their customer experiences and customer-facing processes. This results in brand engagement rates that peak at an impressive 80 per cent.

According to Anna Bojic, co-founder and CEO:

"Insurance and similar industries lose billions due to fragmented, inefficient, and outdated customer interactions — frustrating businesses and users. The era of the app as the epicentre of digital interaction is over— and for many industries, it never even truly began. This isn’t a workaround—it’s the missing piece that brings digital engagement to life, seamlessly connecting existing tools and channels.”

Wallet Studio's technology streamlines operations and elevates the customer experience, ensuring businesses can engage users in a connected and personalised way.

Before launching Wallet Studio, the founders of Miss Moneypenny Technologies spent seven years pioneering wallet technology as a tech agency, delivering large-scale, high-impact projects for global market leaders. In 2022, they transformed this deep expertise into Wallet Studio. CEO Anna Bojic brings a background in critical thinking and fine arts, CTO Vinh Hoi Le Chau (Vinny) pairs architectural training with machine learning expertise, and Marc Lampe (co-CEO, Growth) built and exited his first company before age 21.

European venture capital firm Earlybird led the round, with participation from existing investor b2venture.

"Wallet Studio is fundamentally changing how businesses interact with customers. By transforming digital wallets into dynamic engagement tools, they set the stage for a new era of customer connection. We believe this tech will revolutionise business-customer interactions and reshape cross-industry engagement strategies,” said Dr Christian Nagel, an early investor in neobank N26 and co-founder and Partner at Earlybird.

"Wallet Studio is redefining how enterprises engage with their customers—offering a scalable, no-code solution that’s both powerful and easy to implement. Their traction with global brands and the team's deep expertise convinced us of their potential to lead this emerging category. We’re proud to support their next phase of growth,” said Gerrit Jurilj, Partner at b2venture.

This investment accelerates the growth and expansion of its platform Wallet Studio, furthering its global growth strategy and market expansion.

Lead image: Wallet Studio. Photo: uncredited.