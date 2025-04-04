General

€51.5M for material recycling, EVs outpace Tesla models and tariffs scare Europe's investors

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Lucy Adams 3 hours ago
€51.5M for material recycling, EVs outpace Tesla models and tariffs scare Europe's investors
Send email Copy link

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Isomorphic Labs nets $600M in first external funding round

🇫🇷 Flowdesk scoops $102M to close the crypto gap, sees support from BlackRock

🇬🇧 CMR Surgical raises over $200M in funding

 

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Sparkbase gets acquired by Squeezely founders

🇩🇪 Seven2 acquires HRK LUNIS

🇳🇱 Black Semiconductor acquires Dutch-based Applied Nanolayersb

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇩🇪 bmp Ventures and the private investor network Companisto are investing €2.5M in Smela

💰 CBPE Capital closes Fund XI at £714M, targets primary buyouts in UK & Ireland

🇬🇧 Early-stage investments dominate UK term sheets

🗞️ In other (important) news

💻 Builder.ai undergoes "significant restructuring" as it restates past accounts

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s FINOM enters SME lending: first credit line issued in the Netherlands

🚙 Tesla's UK market share falls amid record month for EV sales

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🏆 March 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

📉 How Europe’s startup ecosystem is reacting to a new era of tariffs and trade tensions

🏀 How SportAI is changing the game for coaches, players, federations, and broadcasters

 

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇫🇷 Fairmat secures €51.5M Series B to close the loop on material recycling

🇳🇱 Gradyent secures €28M for real-time digital twin platform

🇫🇷 Ecoat secures €21M for low-carbon paints and coatings

€51.5M for material recycling, EVs outpace Tesla models and tariffs scare Europe's investors
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.