€51.5M for material recycling, EVs outpace Tesla models and tariffs scare Europe's investors

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Isomorphic Labs nets $600M in first external funding round
🇫🇷 Flowdesk scoops $102M to close the crypto gap, sees support from BlackRock
🇬🇧 CMR Surgical raises over $200M in funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Sparkbase gets acquired by Squeezely founders
🇩🇪 Seven2 acquires HRK LUNIS
🇳🇱 Black Semiconductor acquires Dutch-based Applied Nanolayersb
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇩🇪 bmp Ventures and the private investor network Companisto are investing €2.5M in Smela
💰 CBPE Capital closes Fund XI at £714M, targets primary buyouts in UK & Ireland
🇬🇧 Early-stage investments dominate UK term sheets
🗞️ In other (important) news
💻 Builder.ai undergoes "significant restructuring" as it restates past accounts
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s FINOM enters SME lending: first credit line issued in the Netherlands
🚙 Tesla's UK market share falls amid record month for EV sales
