€51.5M for material recycling, EVs outpace Tesla models and tariffs scare Europe's investors

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Isomorphic Labs nets $600M in first external funding round

🇫🇷 Flowdesk scoops $102M to close the crypto gap, sees support from BlackRock

🇬🇧 CMR Surgical raises over $200M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Sparkbase gets acquired by Squeezely founders

🇩🇪 Seven2 acquires HRK LUNIS

🇳🇱 Black Semiconductor acquires Dutch-based Applied Nanolayersb

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇩🇪 bmp Ventures and the private investor network Companisto are investing €2.5M in Smela

💰 CBPE Capital closes Fund XI at £714M, targets primary buyouts in UK & Ireland

🇬🇧 Early-stage investments dominate UK term sheets

🗞️ In other (important) news

💻 Builder.ai undergoes "significant restructuring" as it restates past accounts

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s FINOM enters SME lending: first credit line issued in the Netherlands

🚙 Tesla's UK market share falls amid record month for EV sales

