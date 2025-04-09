Unosecur's AI-driven identity security platform attracts $5M Seed funding

German identity security startup Unosecur has raised $5 million Seed funding round through a priced round, with an additional $3 million in oversubscribed commitments.

As organisations scale, identities multiply – not just employee logins but service accounts, API keys, and AI agents. Identity has effectively become the new security perimeter, a constantly evolving and fragile one.

It’s not uncommon for today’s identity and access management (IAM) stack to comprise 6–16 different tools operating in silos.

This patchwork approach leaves security teams with partial views of user access and inconsistent enforcement of policies. Disparate IAM systems that don’t communicate effectively lead to inefficiencies and potential security vulnerabilities.

Adding to the complexity is the proliferation of AI agents and the rise of AI-driven threats.

To overcome these challenges, Unosecur has developed Unified Identity Fabric, which treats identity security not as separate pieces but as one end-to-end integrated fabric.

Instead of isolated silos, all identity data – from employee accounts and cloud service roles to DevOps secrets and AI agent credentials – feed into one intelligent system. The real game-changer is the infusion of AI-driven intelligence throughout this fabric.

Unosecur’s platform continuously monitors identity behaviour and access patterns using advanced AI models. It learns what normal patterns look like for each identity – human, machine, or AI Agents – and can spot anomalies or risky deviations and remediate them in real-time.

Fifteen sector-leading organisations – including a Fortune 500 topper – currently use Unosecur’s capabilities to reduce their identity sprawl. The enterprise platform that can be onboarded swiftly and effectively was a major factor in attracting significant interest from numerous institutional investors.

“This funding milestone fuels our long and continuous process of tackling the ever-changing ways in which identities are misused in hybrid environments,” said Santhosh Jayaprakash, CEO of Unosecur.

“This investment validates our innovative approach and provides the resources we need to accelerate our platform’s development and expand our market presence.”

The round was led by VentureFriends and DFF Ventures, with participation from Leo Capital, Heartfelt (APX), and prominent angel investors.

According to Maarten Engelen, Partner at DFF Ventures.

"Identity security is the Achilles’ heel of cloud infrastructure, and Unosecur is building the definitive solution at a pace that sets them apart. Rapid adoption by major enterprises proves that they’re solving a universal and urgent problem. We’re excited to back a team that’s redefining how identity threats are managed at scale.”

“The newly secured capital will enable Unosecur to enhance its core platform capabilities and scale operations to meet the evolving identity security demands of global enterprises. We are very excited to join forces with a seasoned team that has built an impressive product catering to a major pain point of CISOs,” said Pavlos Pavlakis, Principal at VentureFriends.

With fresh capital and strategic backing, Unosecur plans to advance R&D for real-time threat detection, AI-driven risk analysis, and automated remediation as well as expand market reach and scale the team.

