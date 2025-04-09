General

Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q1 2025: Top tech startups to watch

In Q1 2025, European tech companies raised €18.4 billion across 912 deals, with 12.7% closing seed rounds totalling €467.7 million. Here are the 10 largest seed rounds from the quarter.
Tamara Djurickovic 1 hour ago
The Tech.eu Q1 2025 Report reveals that European tech companies raised €18.4 billion across 912 deals during the first quarter of 2025. 

Approximately 12.7 per cent of these companies successfully closed seed rounds, amounting to nearly half a billion euros (€467.7 million).

Today, we present the list of the 10 largest seed rounds among European tech companies that were completed in Q1 2025.

1
Trimtech Therapeutics (UK)

Amount raised: $31M

TRIMTECH Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel small molecule degraders targeting protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases.

The company’s mission is to develop innovative and highly specialized orally active small molecule degraders that target protein aggregates, aiming to address serious neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

In March, TRIMTECH secured a $31 million seed funding round to advance its targeted protein degradation pipeline.

2
Vertical Compute (Belgium)

Amount raised: €20M

Vertical Compute is a deep-tech semiconductor startup focused on revolutionizing the processing of data-intensive workloads, such as generative AI.

By integrating memory layers directly into processors, its innovative chiplet technology brings data closer to computation, significantly enhancing the speed and energy efficiency. This approach aims to overcome the "memory wall" challenge, achieving up to 100x performance gains in large language model execution and up to 80% energy savings.

The company secured €20 million in seed funding in early 2025 to advance its technology.

3
Rerun (Sweden)

Amount raised: €15.6M

Rerun is developing an open-source data infrastructure platform tailored for "Physical AI" applications, including robotics, drones, and autonomous vehicles.

Its platform offers a software development kit (SDK) for logging multimodal data—such as video streams, audio, sensor readings, and 3D visualizations—and a high-performance visualizer for real-time and recorded data analysis.

In March, Rerun secured $17 million in seed funding to advance its multimodal data stack, aiming to simplify data handling and visualization for developers in the AI and robotics sectors.

4
Subbyx (Italy)

Amount raised: €15M

Subbyx is a company that is transforming the consumer electronics market by offering flexible, subscription-based access to tech products such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Their innovative model allows customers to choose, change, or cancel subscriptions monthly, promoting both financial and environmental sustainability. Emphasizing the circular economy, Subbyx provides "PreLoved" refurbished devices, reducing waste and extending product lifecycles.

In January, Subbyx raised €20 million in a seed funding round.

5
Capra Robotics (Denmark)

Amount raised: €11.3M

Capra Robotics is a deep-tech company specializing in versatile mobile robot platforms for various applications, including inspection, logistics, and maintenance.

Their patented wheel frame technology combines features of Ackermann and differential steering, resulting in agile robots capable of navigating diverse terrains, from indoor facilities to challenging outdoor environments.

In January 2025, the company secured €11.3 million in seed funding to accelerate global expansion.

6
Hallo Theo (Germany)

Amount raised: €10M

Hallo Theo is a property management company that leverages advanced AI technology and automated processes to deliver a seamless and efficient customer experience.

By integrating personal on-site engagement with digital solutions, Hallo Theo transforms traditional property management into a proactive and transparent service. Their offerings cater to homeowner associations, rental buildings, commercial spaces, family offices, and institutional investors, ensuring professional and worry-free management.

In February, the company secured €10 million in a seed round, which it will use to accelerate its growth and expansion, across Germany.

The company's mission is to create a better living environment by focusing on customer needs and embracing modern technological solutions.

7
Magdrive (UK)

Amount raised: $10.5M

Magdrive is developing next-generation high-thrust electric propulsion systems for satellites and spacecraft.

Their innovative thrusters, such as the Rogue and Warlock models, utilize solid metal propellants to achieve high thrust and efficiency, enabling advanced maneuvers like sustained rendezvous and proximity operations, stochastic movement for defense satellites, and effective constellation management.

In February, the company secured $10.5 million in seed funding. This funding will support the development of their propulsion systems, the construction of a UK manufacturing facility, and the establishment of a U.S. office in Los Angeles.

Magdrive's long-term vision includes scaling its technology to support in-space servicing, assembly, manufacturing, and interplanetary travel.

8
Hyperline (France)

Amount raised: $10M

Hyperline is a modern monetization and billing platform designed for B2B SaaS businesses.

The platform offers flexible solutions for subscription management, usage-based billing, and payment collection, integrating seamlessly with leading payment providers like Stripe, Mollie, and GoCardless.

In January, Hyperline secured a $10 million seed extension round which will support Hyperline's mission to simplify pricing and billing processes, enabling businesses to focus on growth.

9
Quantum Industries (Austria)

Amount raised: $10M

Quantum Industries is a company that specializes in quantum cryptographic solutions that provide unbreakable telecommunications security.

Their technology leverages entangled photons to ensure confidential and tamper-proof communication, even against advanced computational attacks. Quantum Industries' solutions integrate seamlessly into existing communication infrastructures, offering 100% security based on quantum entanglement and the fundamental laws of nature.

In March, the company secured $10 million in seed funding round.

10
Arsenale (Italy)

Amount raised: €9.5M

Arsenale BioYards is developing an integrated platform for biomanufacturing that combines hardware, data, and AI to streamline production from lab-scale organism design to large-scale industrial output.

Their proprietary system aims to enhance scalability, precision, and efficiency in biomanufacturing processes.

In February, Arsenale BioYards secured €9.5 million in seed funding to expand its infrastructure and accelerate its commercialization efforts in the food and cosmetics sectors.

