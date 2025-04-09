Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q1 2025: Top tech startups to watch

Magdrive (UK)
Amount raised: $10.5M
Magdrive is developing next-generation high-thrust electric propulsion systems for satellites and spacecraft.
Their innovative thrusters, such as the Rogue and Warlock models, utilize solid metal propellants to achieve high thrust and efficiency, enabling advanced maneuvers like sustained rendezvous and proximity operations, stochastic movement for defense satellites, and effective constellation management.
In February, the company secured $10.5 million in seed funding. This funding will support the development of their propulsion systems, the construction of a UK manufacturing facility, and the establishment of a U.S. office in Los Angeles.
Magdrive's long-term vision includes scaling its technology to support in-space servicing, assembly, manufacturing, and interplanetary travel.
