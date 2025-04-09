Europe’s biggest seed rounds of Q1 2025: Top tech startups to watch

The Tech.eu Q1 2025 Report reveals that European tech companies raised €18.4 billion across 912 deals during the first quarter of 2025.

Approximately 12.7 per cent of these companies successfully closed seed rounds, amounting to nearly half a billion euros (€467.7 million).

Today, we present the list of the 10 largest seed rounds among European tech companies that were completed in Q1 2025.