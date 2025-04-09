VESTIGAS secures €8M for supply chain optimisation in the construction industry

Munich-based startup VESTIGAS, pioneering digital delivery note processing in the construction industry, has secured €8 million investment from Project A and b2venture Home | b2venture.

With material costs accounting for 70 per cent of total construction expenses, inefficiencies in supply chains continue to drive costs even higher. VESTIGAS provides the solution — its Supply Chain OS digitises delivery notes, optimises material flows, and automates processes, unlocking billions in savings in Germany alone.

The VESTIGAS software enables construction companies and suppliers to replace digital documents completely with a digital workflow — from sign-off and analysis to post-processing and invoice verification — bringing true digital transformation to the industry.

For the first-time, this allows the industry to approach supply chain processes on a full automatic and data-based level. App-based ESG-Analysis, quality control and financial processing give construction workers and managers several hours per week back that were previously spent with menial paperwork.

The company was founded in 2021 by co-CEOs Paul Kaiser/ and Julian

Blum, both former founders in construction with 8+ years of industry experience, Yannick Gehring (CTO), former Flixbus and Celonis, and Nicolas Blum(CPO), former UnternehmerTUM appliedAI.

VESTIGAS has already partnered with 14 of the top 20 contractors and 17 of the top 20 suppliers in the German construction industry.

The VESTIGAS platform has grown over 10x in 2024, servicing >80 construction players and thousands of users today.

Paul Kaiser, CEO of VESTIGAS, comments:

"This investment will fuel our growth not only in Germany but also internationally. We have the opportunity to set a new industry standard—and we’re ready to make it happen!"

Also joining the VESTIGAS board, Philipp Werner, Partner at Project A comments:

"Paul and Julian aren’t just selling software: they’ve experienced the construction supply chain inefficiencies firsthand. That’s exactly why they’re succeeding where legacy solutions have failed, transforming procurement inefficiencies into a strategic advantage and creating an indispensable bridge between general constructors and suppliers, locking in long-term relationships."

With this investment, VESTIGAS will accelerate its expansion across the DACH region and Europe while further investing in its core products and automated invoice management.

