Job&Talent raises €92M Series F to expand workforce management platform

Madrid-based workforce marketplace Job&Talent has raised €92M in a Series F funding round, as the company looks to double down on international growth and AI-led product innovation.

The round, which values the company at €1.3B, includes investment from a notable roster of backers such as Atomico, BlackRock, DN Capital, Hercules, InfraVia, Kibo, and Kinnevik.

The company has recently launched a suite of AI agents that automate complex aspects of staffing operations, including recruiting, shift planning, attendance monitoring, and performance tracking. Trained on data from over 1 million worker placements and millions of shifts, the AI agents are designed to support companies in scaling recruitment and workforce management with precision and speed.

Job&Talent’s first AI agent, Clara, is used for recruitment and has already "conducted" over 180,000 interviews, resulting in more than 7,000 hires. Clara operates across text, voice, and video, handling a recruiter’s core tasks at scale — helping businesses improve fill rates and candidate engagement, particularly during peak demand periods.

Additional agents are currently in beta testing, with wider rollout planned throughout 2025. The company says these tools are already demonstrating tangible productivity improvements for clients and are key to its strategic pivot toward an AI-integrated employment platform.

“This capital injection reaffirms our shared vision for the future of Job&Talent,” said Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Job&Talent.

“Thanks to the platform we have built over the past years, we are now well-positioned to evolve into a fully integrated employment platform that helps companies manage their temporary and internal workforces more efficiently. Our next-generation AI agents will bring major improvements in productivity, provide better opportunities for workers, and unlock crucial cost savings for companies.”

Job&Talent plans to extend its AI capabilities to support permanent workforce management. Currently piloted with select clients, this feature will be broadly available in the second half of the year. By enabling clients to manage both temporary and internal staff through a single interface, the company is aiming to become a unified HR platform for frontline workforces.

Earlier this year, Job&Talent expanded availability of its technology to all 10 countries in which it operates, further solidifying its global reach. With this latest investment, the company says it will continue scaling both product and operations in key international markets.