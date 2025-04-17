UK-based Vizzy raises £3.65M Seed to streamline early-career hiring

London-based startup Vizzy, which provides companies with personalised digital CVs, has raised £3.65M in Seed funding. The round was led by Adjuvo, with backing from a network of prominent angel investors, including former Workday executive Rob Wells and England Rugby coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Vizzy aims to modernise job applications by enabling candidates to create digital profiles that showcase "not just experience, but interests, ambitions, and future potential".

Vizzy plans to use the new funding to scale its platform globally and strengthen its product offering. The platform has already been used by brands such as Louis Vuitton, Virgin Group, PizzaExpress, Burberry, and WHSmith, with a focus on surfacing previously untapped, diverse talent pools.

Founded in 2023 by siblings Chris, Jess, and Joe Woodward-Jones, the startup emerged from a personal experience. After Joe lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, the founders saw first-hand how the traditional CV and cover letter process failed to capture what many candidates had to offer—especially as hiring processes became more digitised and saturated.

In a labour market shaped by automation, mass applications, and Gen Z job seekers with different expectations, hiring tools that prioritise visual storytelling, soft skills, and candidate motivation are gaining traction. Recruiters, especially in early-career and high-volume roles, face challenges in identifying the best-fit candidates efficiently - particularly from diverse or non-traditional backgrounds.

Vizzy aims to address this gap with tools that let applicants create more expressive, individualised digital profiles. These profiles offer hiring managers a richer view of a candidate’s personality, engagement, and cultural fit - elements that often go unseen in traditional CVs.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in such a short time. Having launched the full product in 2023, it has been great to see some of the world’s biggest brands change how they see candidates. We're surfacing incredible talent that otherwise would have been missed and saving both time and money for our clients. This latest investment will enable us to scale up as we meet the market demand for the Vizzy platform, supporting candidates and talent teams around the world,” said Chris Woodward-Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Vizzy.

“At Adjuvo we invest in groundbreaking innovations that drive technology transformation. Vizzy has reinvented the CV for a new generation of digital natives, moving beyond the outdated black-and-white résumés of the past to help current job seekers showcase their true characters and standout qualities. With a vast market opportunity ahead, our members are excited to support Vizzy’s talented team as they rapidly scale the business and grow their already impressive client base,” said Mark Foster-Brown, CEO of Adjuvo.

“At Virgin, we’re all about challenging the status quo to create positive change, and Vizzy’s fresh, disruptive approach to the CV is exactly the kind of innovation that excites us,” said Sarah Lock, Recruitment Lead at Virgin Group.