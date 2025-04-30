Solda.AI raises $4M Seed to automate telesales with voice technology

Solda.AI, a Berlin-based startup specialising in AI-driven telesales automation, has secured a $4M Seed round led by Accel, with participation from AltaIR Capital. This investment aims to accelerate the development of Solda.AI's "autonomous" voice agents.

Solda.AI's platform offers enterprises an automated sales solution capable of managing the entire telesales cycle - handling lead qualification, objection handling, meeting scheduling, and deal closures - through both voice and text interactions. The AI agents will conduct telesales 24/7, and are trained on a company's recorded calls and sales scripts.

With the new funding, Solda.AI plans to expand its AI voice agents' capabilities, enhance multilingual support, and broaden its client base internationally.

The company's AI programmes claim to be indistinguishable from human representatives during calls. At peak hours, the system can handle up to 100 simultaneous phone lines, processing up to 10,000 leads daily, including follow-ups, callbacks, and closed deals. In 2024, Solda.AI's agents generated $7 million in incremental revenue for clients and are on track to reach $30 million in 2025.​

The global call center market is valued at approximately $29B, and the rise of AI voice agents is part of a broader trend in sales automation, with companies like SellScale and CloudTalk also developing AI-powered solutions to streamline sales processes.

Solda.AI's technology has been adopted by several enterprises across various sectors, including finance, retail, and telecommunications.

Customer Pavels Gilodo, Consumer Ecosystem Lead at tbi bank, commented:​

"At tbi bank, innovation drives everything we do. Partnering with Solda.AI has transformed our customer communication strategy. Victoria AI, our AI-driven outbound sales agent, allows us to engage customers at scale while keeping the experience personal. The results speak for themselves – improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer satisfaction, and significant contributions to our business goals."​