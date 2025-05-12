European tech weekly recap: More than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.2B

Last week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

According to our monthly report, the European tech ecosystem saw a significant 42 per cent decline in total capital raised in April, dropping to €3.3 billion from €5.7 billion in March. This also represents a 10.8 per cent decrease year-over-year from the €3.7 billion raised in April 2024.