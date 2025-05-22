Glovo and Finmid partner to provide instant capital to SMEs

Spanish on-demand delivery service Glovo has partnered with finmid, an all-in-one infrastructure provider for financing, to bring instant, personalised capital offers to SMEs using the Glovo platform.

Through this partnership, now live in Spain, Portugal, and Poland, eligible merchants can access a cash advance from within the Glovo platform. They can use the funds to scale their business in whichever way they choose. Whether buying equipment, renovations, freeing up cash flow, investing in marketing, and more.

finmid handles all verifications and credit checks, which are made using real-time transaction and business performance data. Merchants then receive funding in 24 hours without the need to go through the usual lengthy forms, low approval rates, and slow payment cycles compared to when dealing with other traditional financing providers.

On average, merchants who receive financing via the finmidintegration see an up to 20 per cent uplift in sales, which would not have been possible without the financing.

Founded in 2021 by former N26 employees Max Schertel and Alexander Talkanitsa, finmid is now live in 20 countries, and is helping its B2B software platforms unlock new revenue streams and strengthen customer relationships through its all-in-one embedded lending products.

Ferran Casulleras, Global Commercial Senior Director at Glovo, said:

"At Glovo, we are dedicated to empowering small local businesses to thrive by providing seamless access to financing solutions. We often see that SME restaurants face cash flow challenges, and this is a highly effective tool to help them overcome that barrier. Through our partnership with finmind, we are making it easier for them to invest in their growth, stay resilient, and feel supported by a partner that understands their day-to-day challenges."

Max Schertel, Co-founder of finmid, said:

"Glovo has built trusted relationships with thousands of small businesses. Our infrastructure helps turn that trust into meaningful financial access – faster, fairer, and embedded where it’s needed most. These early results show how powerful that combination can be for all involved. We are excited to deepen our partnership and unlock financial access for thousands more businesses across more markets."

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, Glovo is now a multi-category app connecting users with businesses and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers, and supermarkets, and high-street retail stores.

It operates across 23 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

Lead image: Glovo. Photo: uncredited.