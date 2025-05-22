From Lithuania to orbit: Astrolight raises €2.8M for dual-use optical comms

Astrolight, a Lithuanian space communications company, has closed a seed round at €2.8 million led by frontier tech investor Balnord. Other key investors were EIFO, Coinvest Capital, and existing investors 3NGLS and Rita Sakus.

Founded in 2019, Astrolight aims to provide end-to-end optical connectivity solutions by building complete and self-contained hardware for ground and space operational domains.

Astrolight is developing a dual-use communication architecture that can handle both space-to-space and space-to-ground optical links. It aims to offer optical communication as a service, connecting Astrolight’s and other providers' optical terminals with its own ground infrastructure.

“Our long-term vision is to create the optical backbone network for space,” said Laurynas Mačiulis, CEO and co-founder of Astrolight.

“The amount of satellites and constellations is growing exponentially, but there’s still no scalable, secure way to consistently bring that data back to Earth. With laser communication, we’re closing that gap.”

Further plans for Astrolight include deployment of the first operational optical ground station and demonstration of a hybrid space-to-ground and space-to-space optical terminal, which would be based on the company's existing ATLAS-1 modular design.

According to Jarek Pilarczyk, Operating Partner at Balnord, Astrolight has developed a truly groundbreaking optical communication technology that is essential to solving the rapidly approaching data bottleneck in space.

“Their high-speed, jam-resistant solutions are not only critical for the growing satellite market but also represent the kind of frontier innovation that will define the next generation of space infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, Astrolight launched a Danish subsidiary to strengthen collaboration across the Nordics and deliver secure laser communication solutions for space assets in the Arctic region.

"This is a strategically important investment in a company whose technology plays a vital role in strengthening European space capabilities and resilience. Ground station in the Arctic is a milestone that EIFO is pleased to support as an investor, particularly given the region’s strategic importance to Denmark and EIFO,” said Louise Flyger, Investment Manager at EIFO.

Astrolight has been previously selected for NATO’s DIANA program, placing itself among the top 3 oer cent of NATO’s dual-use start-ups. It has participated in Seraphim Space and CASSINI accelerators, and has already established commercial contracts such as CAILABS, projects with the Lithuanian Navy, ESA programs, and more.

According to Marcin P. Kowalik, General Partner at Balnord, Astrolight represents the type of strategic investment that Europe needs, “leveraging our region's technical excellence to build sovereign capabilities in critical infrastructure.”

"As space becomes increasingly contested, secure communication technologies developed here in the Baltic Sea Region will be vital not only commercially but for Europe's technological independence.”

This investment will enable the start-up to accelerate the development of its laser-based end-to-end communication platform that securely connects satellites to Earth.

Lead image: Astrolight. Photo: uncredited.