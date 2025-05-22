Tamtam raises €3M less than a year after launch to supercharge complex sales with AI

Less than a year after launching, salestech startup Tamtam serves around thirty clients and has raised €3 million Seed funding.

Tamtam was co-founded by Edouard Epaud (CEO), a graduate of Télécom Paris and HEC Paris and former Head of Sales at Mytraffic with nearly 10 years of experience in strategic sales; and François Misslin (CTO), a graduate of Mines Paris and HEC Paris and co-founder of Ayolab, with more than 15 years of SaaS expertise.

Tamtam targets teams engaged in complex sales, deals that require deep understanding of prospects, and supports them throughout the entire sales cycle.

The platform reshapes three core performance metrics for salespeople:

Total Addressable Market (TAM): Starting from a simple customer database, Tamtam identifies “lookalike” companies with similar profiles. The tool then focuses efforts on the prospects with the highest potential, enabling sales teams to quickly and deeply penetrate niche markets, sectors, and geographies.

Ideal Customer Profile (ICP): The tool segments and isolates high-value targets, down to key decision-makers, based on fully customizable criteria, organized into clear org charts.

Account Research: Advanced tools like org charts, account mapping, and planning help sales reps prepare better, boost relevance, and close larger deals more effectively.

According to François Misslin, CTO and co-founder, the tool accomplishes in seconds what usually takes salespeople hours of work.

“It doesn’t replace sales teams, it enhances their value by pinpointing the best prospects, the most compelling value propositions, and the right points of entry.”

Tamtam draws from fragmented public data sources such as annual reports, 10-K, corporate websites, video and audio interviews, executive speeches, and from clients’ CRM tools.

The platform aggregates and structures this data with a high degree of precision and granularity. It currently generates and maintains data on over 70 million companies worldwide.

“Over the past year, across our client base, we’ve seen a 57 per cent average increase in sales conversion rates and a 47 per cent boost in annual contract value ACV,” adds Edouard Epaud, CEO and co-founder.

“By refining targeting and deepening customer understanding, Tamtam improves the quality and relevance of prospecting for everyone involved. It also frees up twice as much time for reps to do what they enjoy most — spending time with clients.”

Varsity led the funding with participation from Kima Ventures and several well-known business angels:

Romain Niccoli, co-CEO and co-founder of Pigment

Frédéric Kingue Johnson, General Manager France and Southern Europe of Contentsquare

Yannis Belkebla, Regional Vice President of Harness

Raphaël Boukris, co-founder & CRO of Didomi.

"Until now, using data to generate growth required entire teams of engineers and marketers. With the AI developed by Tamtam, this power is finally becoming available to sales teams," says Kamel Zeroual, Varsity General Partner.

The funding will help Tamtam solidify its leading position in the French market and roll out new AI features for sales teams as it prepares to expand into Europe and the US.

Lead image: Tamtam. Photo: uncredited.