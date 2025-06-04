AIATELLA raises €2M for AI-powered cardiovascular imaging and screening

Finnish medtech AIATELLA has raised €2 million in seed funding to advance its AI-driven cardiovascular imaging technology, with a goal of preventing 100 million strokes globally.

The round was led by Nordic Science Investments, with participation from Specialist VC, Harjavalta Ventures, Business Finland and a group of angel investors.

Founded by biomedical engineer Jack Parker, AIATELLA is developing tools that aim to streamline vascular imaging analysis and enable mass preventative screening of cardiovascular disease.

The new capital will fund clinical trials, support regulatory certification efforts in key markets and scale its team and technology, including its portable ultrasound-based screening device.

“When I was in medical education in the UK, my mentor told me that you can save thousands of lives in the operating room, but if you want to save millions, that happens in society,” said Jack Parker, CEO and Co-Founder of AIATELLA.

“Our technology helps medical professionals analyse imaging much more efficiently, and at an earlier stage, so patients can get help before it’s too late.”

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally, but experts estimate that up to 80 percent of related deaths, including strokes and heart attacks, are preventable through early detection and intervention. AIATELLA’s technology tackles the bottlenecks in current diagnostic workflows, which often rely on time-consuming manual measurements by radiologists, a significant issue in an overstretched global healthcare system.

At the core of the company’s offering is Automated Image Measurement (AIM), a multi-modal AI platform that analyses MRI, CT, and ultrasound images to detect and quantify narrowing or abnormalities in arteries, including the aorta and carotid arteries, in minutes rather than hours.

“AIATELLA’s solutions have the potential to streamline our workflow by automating measurements in cardiovascular imaging, saving clinicians significant time per scan,” said Anna Beattie, Consultant Cardiothoracic Radiologist and Radiology Research and AI Lead at Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. “The scalability of this technology means we can provide standardised expert-level measurements regardless of the degree of expertise of the reporter.”

AIATELLA is currently pursuing medical certification in the UK, France, the U.S., and other markets, laying the groundwork for a broader international rollout.