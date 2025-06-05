MUSE Electronics secures 7-figure investment to safeguard Europe’s frontlines

Cybersecurity company MUSE Electronics has raised a 7-digit investment by Sparring Capital Partners.

Based in Vienna, MUSE Electronics develops the world’s most secure, mission-adaptable end-user-devices.

Its solutions are designed for armed forces and infrastructure providers for secure operations in the most demanding environments.

The company has spent over a decade collaborating with European military and infrastructure partners to develop the world’s most secure portable end-user device.



Built in Europe and engineered for environments where failure is not an option, BACKBONE is designed to support highly classified military operations.



The company’s proprietary hardware-based cybersecurity solution physically separates security domains, ensuring that sensitive military communication and personal connectivity can safely coexist — without backdoors, compromises, or excuses.



More than a device, BACKBONE is a multi-domain, ultra-rugged platform that can adapt in real-time to new missions and user roles — while standing up to the toughest environmental conditions. Whether deployed in remote outposts or on the front lines, it combines uncompromising security with sleek, durable design.

Features include:

Physical data separation of classified data.

Role- and mission-based hardware reconfiguration via external boot devices.

Real-time system integrity monitoring and automated threat response.

Predictive maintenance through intelligent system tracking.

Fully ruggedised build with IP68/IP69K protection and carbon fibre casing.

Operational range of -20 to +60°C with sunlight-readable display.

“BACKBONE is positioned to play a pivotal role in the digital modernisation of European defence,” said Michael Steiner, CEO of Sparring Capital.



“Its technology elevates cybersecurity standards to new heights, and we’re proud to support Philipp Lechner, Gerald Zach, and the entire BACKBONE team on this exciting journey.”



Philipp Lechner, CEO and Founder of BACKBONE, added:

“After more than ten years of intensive development, testing, and successful deployment trials, we’re ready to take our solution to a broader audience. Sparring Capital brings not only capital, but deep conviction and strategic alignment—making them the ideal partner to realise our vision.”

The funding will enable MUSE to expand its footprint across European markets and support its mission to bring uncompromising cybersecurity to defence and critical infrastructure sectors.

Lead image: MUSE Electronics. Photo: uncredited.