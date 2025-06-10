AI-driven credit Firm Liquidity expands to London, pledging £1.5B investment

Liquidity, the global multibillion-dollar AI-driven private credit firm, today announced the launch of its European headquarters in London. It plans to inject an additional £1.5 billion into cutting-edge enterprises over the next five years.

Since entering the UK market, Liquidity has already invested over £350 million in 12 companies across various sub-sectors, including B2B, Consumer, Fintech, and others.

Existing investments include well-known British startups like SumUp, Butternut Box and HungryPanda.

Its 5,000 square-foot Soho office space will serve as the operational hub for a growing team of 14 Investment professionals. This move underscores the company's commitment to advancing the region’s innovation ecosystem and will generate both direct and indirect new jobs within London’s thriving business community.

"We are thrilled to establish a strategic base in London, a key market brimming with financial leadership and technological innovation that also positions us at the heart of a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Ron Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Liquidity.

"Our new London headquarters will enable us to forge even greater partnerships, attract top talent and to accelerate our mission to empower the next generation of growth-stage companies."

According to the UK’s Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle, Liquidity’s substantial UK growth plans represent a huge vote of confidence both in our AI sector and in the steps we're taking to make the UK a world-leading AI hub.