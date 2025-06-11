Family office Yaday targets B2B AI scaleups with new €100M Fund

Family office Yaday is launching a €100 million fund targeting high-potential tech startups driving transformative change.

Founded in 2024 by Romain Afflelou and Pauline Bovyn, Yaday is an independent structure stemming from one of the first French family offices to enter the tech venture capital space.

Structured around two complementary activities — Yaday Capital (early-growth investment) and Yaday Partners (strategic advisory) — Yaday connects capital, expertise, and networks to foster the emergence of future leaders in innovation and applied AI. Operating across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East,

Backed by strong technical expertise, the latest fund targets early-growth B2B startups to foster the mass adoption of the most promising technologies.

To ensure better risk management, the investment strategy is based on diversification and co-investment:

70 per cent of the fund is directly invested in B2B scaleups placing AI at the core of their business model.

The remaining 30 per cent is allocated to stakes in partner funds, to broaden access to top-tier opportunities, generate synergies, and strengthen follow-on funding rounds.

Capital will be deployed across Europe, the United States, and the Middle East — three regions where Yaday already operates locally through its offices in Paris, Miami, and Tel Aviv.

Yaday has more than 140 direct investments, 17 funds, and active presence across Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

Its family-driven, entrepreneurial DNA allows Yaday to rally a broader circle of entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who share a common vision of venture capital based on trust and resource sharing.

According to Romain Afflelou, co-founder of Yaday:

"What we’re building with Yaday is the natural continuation of ten years spent investing, supporting, and building bridges across ecosystems. The fund is powered by a truly unique international network. Our role is to connect the most promising talents and projects with concrete growth levers — human, operational, strategic — even before talking about capital."

“This fund is the acceleration of a proven model, based on diversified approaches, geographic complementarity, and field-based network intelligence built on trust. Our strategy is grounded in both experience and the strength of our network. That’s what allows us today to support companies leveraging applied AI as a concrete driver of adoption in high-stakes sectors,” comments Pauline Bovyn, co-founder of Yaday.