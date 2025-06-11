Superbet Group and Happening are expanding their product and tech teams across Europe

Superbet Group has been constantly investing in developing its proprietary digital portfolio, going back to 2018, when they acquired several technology companies which were based in Croatia and the United Kingdom. What followed was a rapid growth of its tech and product hubs under the umbrella of Happening, the group’s tech division.

Happening now operates across four European countries, with offices in Madrid, London, Zagreb and Bucharest. These locations collectively host more than 450 professionals, many of whom have built their careers at global tech giants like Meta, Google, or Amazon. Over the past years, Happening’s scope has diversified significantly, aligning with the group's core objective of accelerating global expansion through an online-led business model.

Sameen Jalal, Chief Technology Officer, Happening:

Having a robust and scalable technology platform is critical to our ambition of becoming global leaders in digital entertainment. In terms of competitive advantage, it provides the resilience needed to swiftly adapt to specificities in new markets and continuously improve our products to meet customer expectations. Furthermore, it consolidates stakeholder trust, as a proprietary tech stack offers the benefit of increased security, protecting our source code, as well as player data.

Central to the company’s vision is the development of an innovative and immersive digital entertainment ecosystem which is deeply anchored in the world of sports. This includes curated sports content, detailed sports statistics through the Superscore app, and a dedicated social network for sports enthusiasts, featured as Supersocial. The depth of this ecosystem validates the group's ambitions of becoming global industry leaders through customer-centric innovation.

Andrei Dușu, Chief Product Officer, Happening:

Our product strategy enables our teams to focus on delivering frictionless, personalized, and exciting experiences. The products we are building aim to not only deliver on this objective, but also to do so in a safe manner, building an environment that fosters trust and social connection. Therefore, we are confident that our new product portfolio will not only enhance user experience but also position us as trailblazers within the competitive global market.

Techsylvania – a platform for networking and talent attraction

As part of their regional awareness campaign, Superbet Group and Happening will have a significant presence at Techsylvania, Romania’s largest platform for technology growth and one of Eastern Europe’s most prominent tech events. Scheduled for June 25–26, in Cluj-Napoca, the event attracts over 3,000 participants from more than 25 countries, hosting over 45 international speakers and facilitating valuable interactions among top companies, entrepreneurs, startups, and investment funds.

At Techsylvania, Happening aims to highlight its technological objectives and attract new talent, with over 300 roles ready to be made available across its European offices. This recruitment drive is set to have a strong impact on local tech communities and economies.

Thought leadership is another key component of Superbet’s involvement in Techsylvania, as the company’s founder and Co-CEO, Sacha Dragic, will take to the stage for an insightful discussion about the company’s journey to becoming a unicorn. In addition, an extended Q&A session featuring company executives will give the audience an inside view of its global strategy, its product roadmap, and its data-centric operating model.

Furthermore, the Superbet Foundation will launch a community outreach initiative in collaboration with Techsylvania, providing free passes to talented technology students from disadvantaged backgrounds. These students will also attend an exclusive workshop hosted by Superbet executives who will be sharing their career insights and perspectives on the future of tech jobs.

One for the watchlist

By connecting with talented professionals and engaging directly with tech communities, Superbet Group aims to open a new chapter in its ambitious journey of growth, focusing on creating a leading global tech platform and a best-in-class product portfolio.

Adding to this is the €1.3 billion refinancing agreement, sealed earlier this year with existing investors Blackstone and certain funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners, Europe might be witnessing the rise of a future decacorn.