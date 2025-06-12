Cyprus-based Nice Plans Studio secures $3M for game development

Cyprus-based gaming developer Nice Plans Studio has secured $3 million in its latest funding round, led by family office Pixeldog, with an additional $600,000 contributed by the founders.

Headquartered in Cyprus, Nice Plans Studio operates as a lean, 21-person distributed team. Founders Roman Malakhov (CEO) and Dmitry Koblyk (Game Director) have spent the past eight years shipping and scaling mobile shooters together.

Previously, the team built Tacticool, a $90 million mobile-native shooter installed more than 30 million times.

Its latest, Ricochet Squad, has outperformed Tacticool in ARPU, retention and early monetisation during soft launch.

In 2024, the game doubled early retention to match top shooter benchmarks; and achieved a near top-percentile player-to-payer conversion rate for the genre in 2025, with 4-5 per cent on day one. Ricochet Squad is already hitting its stride, onboarding thousands of new players.

Ricochet Squad offers players a fresh and innovative experience, unlike anything they have seen in other shooters focused on precision aiming and solo play. It emphasises action, tactics and autofire, delivering an experience designed for mobile.

Behind the scenes, the game runs on a network architecture that’s unconventional for shooters. The studio runs a full game simulation on the server, which makes real-time destruction possible — a player can shatter a massive concrete monument, and every other player sees the exact same debris, in the same place, at the same moment.

According to Roman Malakhov, Co-founder and CEO of Nice Plans Studio:

“Our mission is to evolve mobile multiplayer through games built on shared foundations: physics-driven combat, reimagined controls, meaningful teamplay, and systems designed for long-term engagement.”

In its next games, the company will further expand its gameplay formula, introducing a chemistry engine (fire, ice, etc.) and vehicles.

The studio is now preparing a Series A raise to scale Ricochet Squad and accelerate a portfolio strategy grounded in physics-driven combat.





