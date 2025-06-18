Bitloops raises €1M to give developers code they’ll actually ship

Greek-founded, AI-powered development platform Bitloops has completed a €1 million pre-seed funding round.

The funding will accelerate Bitloops’ mission to redefine how teams transform Figma designs into high-quality, scalable, and maintainable production code, without compromising on engineering standards.

Co-founded by Vasilis Danias and Sergio Pereira, Bitloops addresses a critical gap in the frontend development workflow: the disconnect between design output and production code quality. While generative AI tools and large language models (LLMs) can generate code quickly, they fall short when it comes to code architecture, responsiveness, and integration into real-world systems, requiring extensive refactoring to meet enterprise-level standards.

Unlike low-code or no-code tools, Bitloops understands layout logic, design systems, and developer conventions, guiding teams through structured implementation with the precision of a senior engineer.

Developers can get 80% of the way from design to code in a few hours - but the last 20% is where everything slows down. That final polish often takes days, if it happens at all, causing delays, frustration, and endless loops with designers,

said Vasilis Danias, co-founder of Bitloops, adding:

Generic AI tools such as ChatGPT or even code editors such as Cursor or Windsurf can help with snippets or quick fixes, but they don’t deliver the 10x leap in productivity that frontend developers need - especially when it comes to structured, design-accurate, production-ready code. Bitloops changes that. Developers can now achieve results that are 95% perfect in just minutes instead of hours - without sacrificing quality, structure, or design fidelity. It’s not only about very significant productivity gains, it’s also about finally being able to build without compromise.

Bitloops’ Frontend Copilot approach combines advanced AI with workflows designed for professional craftsmanship, ensuring teams receive high-quality, documented, and fully responsive UI components directly from a design. Designed with the mindset of a senior engineer, the copilot interprets layouts, respects design systems, and produces clean, reusable components ready for production.

Bitloops tackles some of the most persistent challenges in frontend development, like managing CSS at scale, maintaining consistent component design, and reducing rework.

By automatically updating design systems, generating Storybook documentation, and producing clean, scalable code, Bitloops helps engineering teams eliminate repetitive tasks and accelerate delivery. Early users in the closed alpha report enterprise-grade code quality and a significantly faster path to scalable frontend architecture.

Backed by leading European investors

The investment is led by Eleven Ventures with participation from Corallia Ventures and several angel investors.

Svetozar Georgiev, partner at Eleven Ventures, believes Bitloops is creating a category-defining solution that bridges AI and professional software development in a truly transformative way, adding:

Their vision of enabling developers to work faster without compromising quality fits perfectly with where the industry is headed.

According to Dr. Nikos Vogiatzis, partner at Corallia Ventures, Bitloops is addressing a known challenge in frontend development, where repetitive, low-level tasks often hinder the efficiency of even top-tier teams:

Their approach is grounded in strong technical research and a clear grasp of developer workflows. We’re excited to support a team bringing rigor and innovation to an area that’s overdue for transformation.

Since launching the closed alpha, the company has onboarded over 100 developers and partnered closely with five design partners who are actively shaping the product’s direction. Their feedback has helped the team validate both code quality and developer experience, confirming Bitloops delivers value where others fall short.

With the newly raised funds, Bitloops plans to accelerate product development and team expansion. Bitloops’ roadmap focuses on enhancing developer workflows through advanced AI model refinement, expanded system integrations, and developer-centric features, while growing its expert team and advancing its domain-specific language model tailored for frontend development.

For developers, the real bottleneck isn’t creativity - it’s the grind. Bitloops eliminates the grunt work: the CSS wrangling, the variant juggling, the endless tweaks. We give teams back their time and focus, letting them ship polished, production-ready UIs at scale - without the usual tradeoffs,

commented Sergio Pereira, co-founder of Bitloops.

Lead image: Bitloops