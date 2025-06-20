Oxylabs Group strengthens position with eight-figure acquisition of ScrapingBee

Lithuania’s Oxylabs goup has acquired the French company ScrapingBee.

The acquisition involved an undisclosed eight-figure sum.

Founded in 2019 in France, ScrapingBee is a web scraping API provider, offering robust, easy-to-use, and efficient public web data extraction solutions to thousands of businesses worldwide.

Known for its seamless user experience, exceptional customer support, and transparency, ScrapingBee has quickly built a strong reputation within the web data collection community, offering developer-friendly solutions primarily tailored to SMBs and individual users.

With an impressive client roster, ScrapingBee has achieved consistent triple-digit annual growth.

"ScrapingBee has built a stellar reputation for its high-quality, easy-to-use web scraping product. With our expertise and technical capabilities, we are confident that ScrapingBee will scale even further. This acquisition also enables us to strengthen our position within the web scraping industry, as we are adding a leading direct-to-consumer product to our portfolio," said Jurgis Gabrielius Rudgalvis, Oxylabs' company group Chief Financial Officer.

ScrapingBee's co-founders Pierre de Wulf and Kevin Sahin stated:

"From a passion project to a fast-growing company, ScrapingBee has exceeded our expectations. Joining forces with an industry leader who possesses deep expertise and shares our vision opens up exciting opportunities for our team and customers. Together, we're set to push the boundaries of what's possible in the web scraping industry."

ScrapingBee will continue operating as an independent entity, maintaining its existing leadership and brand identity.

Oxylabs' company group plans to integrate the company into its broader ecosystem gradually. The move marks a significant expansion for Oxylabs' company group beyond its traditional enterprise client base into the direct-to-consumer market segment, while also positioning ScrapingBee to accelerate its growth and achieve new levels of maturity.