SEP backs Enate as process orchestration market sees strong growth

UK-based software company Enate has secured a significant investment from Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), a leading European growth equity firm, specialising in enterprise software and technology businesses.

Enate provides a market-leading process orchestration and AI solution used by global service providers, including IHG, TMF and EY.

Their solution powers large service providers to run complex, global operations with greater consistency and control. It connects people, systems and processes through one simple platform, giving business leaders the visibility and data needed to improve efficiency and deliver global services at scale.

James Hall, CEO of Enate and former Founder of GenFour, said:

We’ve hit a tipping point. Process orchestration is no longer a niche idea, it’s a core foundation of digital transformation and AI deployment. Enate is an established pioneer of this movement. SEP’s backing is a huge validation. They’re experienced growth equity investors with a strong track record in enterprise software. This is about scaling up with the right partner, strengthening our product and AI capabilities, and taking Enate to even more service providers globally.

Tim Ankers, Director at SEP, said they have closely followed Enate’s journey over the years and have been consistently impressed by the value it brings to its customers. He added:

We’re delighted to now be partnering with James, Kit and the team, providing significant investment to support product development and global expansion. Enate fits with our strategy of backing high-growth enterprise software companies solving real operational challenges.

Orchestration and automation technologies offer significant potential for service providers to enhance both customer experience and operational performance, highlighted Daniel Muranda, Principal at SEP, adding:

Enate’s offering already powers some of the world’s most complex organisations to do just that. Crucially, it enables the safe and scalable adoption of Generative and Agentic AI, while meeting operational and regulatory needs.

Kit Cox, Founder and CTO, believes that this investment signals a new chapter for Enate, as it scales to meet global demand for orchestration and AI in service delivery:

Enate was built to cope with the reality of running modern services. They’re often complex and chaotic, but we’re changing that from the inside out.

Existing investor, Mercia Ventures, continues to support the company’s growth journey. Mercia’s early belief and ongoing investment have helped Enate build strong foundations, accelerate product innovation and expand internationally. Marina Fuentes, Investor at Mercia Ventures added:

We’re very pleased to see this confidence echoed by SEP’s significant backing, which marks another important milestone in Enate’s scale-up journey.

Market demand for process orchestration software continues to grow rapidly, with Enate hitting 30 per cent annualised growth over the last three years. According to industry analysts, the overall process orchestration market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2030.

With this investment, Enate will double down on AI and orchestration R&D, while continuing to scale customer operations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Lead image: From left to right: Kit Cox, CTO and Founder of Enate, Tim Ankers, Director at SEP, James Hall, CEO of Enate, and Daniel Muranda, Principal at SEP | Photo: Uncredited