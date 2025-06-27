Carmoola secures £300M to expand car financing, Project A closes €325M Fund V, and scaling SaaS in the age of AI

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Carmoola accelerates with £300M facility to expand car finance offering
🇩🇪 Isar Aerospace closes €150M convertible bond
🇬🇧 PhysicsX secures $135M to tackle manufacturing’s hardest problems
🇳🇱 SMB-focused Finom closes €115M as European fintech heats up
🇫🇷 Zama becomes 1st fully homomorphic encryption unicorn with $57M raise
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇨🇭 Snyk acquires AI security pioneer Invariant Labs for a new era in AI safeguards
🇩🇰 Forterro strengthens BI capabilities with acquisition of Danish TARGIT
🇧🇬 ClickUp acquires Bulgarian startup Ora.pm
🇬🇧 RWS snaps up IP behind AI translation startup Papercup
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🚀 Project A closes €325M Fund V, boosting total assets to €1.2B
🌍 Norrsken Foundation commits €300M to AI startups tackling global challenges
💰 KAYA raises €70M to support CEE region startups
💰 Zanichelli Editore invests €60M in ZNEXT for edtech and future of work
💲 Movens Capital launches €60M fund to back CEE tech founders
🪙 Ex-Chorus One CIO Xavier Meegan launches $20M crypto fund Frachtis
🗞️ In other (important) news
🚀 Lunar co-founder and CTO exit, in cost-cutting move
🇨🇭 Switzerland’s $100B deeptech engine comes Into focus
🇪🇺 Bitrise launches EU data centre, boosting data sovereignty for Europe
🛰️ Space Forge makes history with UK's first in-space manufacturing mission
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🤖 Scaling SaaS in the Age of AI
🤖 Europe's quiet AI giant Freepik is moving fast — and taking market share
♥️ HOLYWATER’s $70M ARR romance media empire is built with AI, but not everyone’s in love
🇪🇸 Spain’s tech ecosystem: From innovation to impact
🛣️ The future of asphalt is plastic — and ecopals is paving the way
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇪 Flowstep raises $2.6M to launch AI-native design platform
🇬🇧 OutSee raises £1.8M to expand therapeutic pipeline using predictive genomics
🇸🇪 Ankor raises $1.3M to eliminate e-commerce busywork with AI-powered ops
🇸🇪 Techarena secured €1.1M from BackingMinds for international expansion
🇫🇮 CloEE secures $600,000 to reinvent industrial efficiency with AI
🇮🇹 Wibo secures €500,000 to scale its corporate learning startup
