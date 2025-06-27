Carmoola secures £300M to expand car financing, Project A closes €325M Fund V, and scaling SaaS in the age of AI

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Carmoola accelerates with £300M facility to expand car finance offering

🇩🇪 Isar Aerospace closes €150M convertible bond

🇬🇧 PhysicsX secures $135M to tackle manufacturing’s hardest problems

🇳🇱 SMB-focused Finom closes €115M as European fintech heats up

🇫🇷 Zama becomes 1st fully homomorphic encryption unicorn with $57M raise

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇭 Snyk acquires AI security pioneer Invariant Labs for a new era in AI safeguards

🇩🇰 Forterro strengthens BI capabilities with acquisition of Danish TARGIT

🇧🇬 ClickUp acquires Bulgarian startup Ora.pm

🇬🇧 RWS snaps up IP behind AI translation startup Papercup

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🚀 Project A closes €325M Fund V, boosting total assets to €1.2B

🌍 Norrsken Foundation commits €300M to AI startups tackling global challenges

💰 KAYA raises €70M to support CEE region startups

💰 Zanichelli Editore invests €60M in ZNEXT for edtech and future of work

💲 Movens Capital launches €60M fund to back CEE tech founders

🪙 Ex-Chorus One CIO Xavier Meegan launches $20M crypto fund Frachtis

🗞️ In other (important) news

🚀 Lunar co-founder and CTO exit, in cost-cutting move

🇨🇭 Switzerland’s $100B deeptech engine comes Into focus

🇪🇺 Bitrise launches EU data centre, boosting data sovereignty for Europe

🛰️ Space Forge makes history with UK's first in-space manufacturing mission

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Scaling SaaS in the Age of AI

🤖 Europe's quiet AI giant Freepik is moving fast — and taking market share

♥️ HOLYWATER’s $70M ARR romance media empire is built with AI, but not everyone’s in love

🇪🇸 Spain’s tech ecosystem: From innovation to impact

🛣️ The future of asphalt is plastic — and ecopals is paving the way

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇪 Flowstep raises $2.6M to launch AI-native design platform

🇬🇧 OutSee raises £1.8M to expand therapeutic pipeline using predictive genomics

🇸🇪 Ankor raises $1.3M to eliminate e-commerce busywork with AI-powered ops

🇸🇪 Techarena secured €1.1M from BackingMinds for international expansion

🇫🇮 CloEE secures $600,000 to reinvent industrial efficiency with AI

🇮🇹 Wibo secures €500,000 to scale its corporate learning startup