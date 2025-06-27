Flowstep raises $2.6M to launch AI-native design platform

Tallinn designtech startup Flowstep has secured $2.6 million in Seed funding, bringing the company’s funding to $4.5 million.

Founded in 2023, the company is officially launching its AI-native design platform for design teams, opening up global access.

“Vibe coding” is seeing rapid adoption, with AI now generating code while developers prompt, guide, and test. Industry leaders estimate that 30 to 50 per cent of new code is already being or soon to be created by AI. Digital products can now be built in days, yet design remains a bottleneck.

The creative and strategic thinking required to deliver a great user experience is still difficult to prompt into AI tools. Flowstep introduces a new paradigm: “vibe design.”

By placing design at the centre, it helps teams move from idea to product ten times faster, while ensuring quality, usability, and creativity remain intact.

Unlike many other design-focused AI tools that focus on automation, rapidly generating code based on vague prompts, Flowstep is built around augmentation, mirroring how product teams already think and work, removing slowdowns in early-stage design to help creators craft meaningful and non-generic products with an excellent user experience in focus.

According to Matt Clannachan, co-founder and CEO of Flowstep, the platform empowers teams to design at the speed of thought.

“Instead of designers adjusting their creativity to fit rigid tools, our platform adapts to the natural way teams think, accelerating ideation and iteration. With this funding, we're closer to redefining how exceptional digital experiences are crafted.”

The Flowstep platform is built on a stack of LLMs, reinforcement learning, canvas technology, and proprietary computer vision to generate design assets. Detailed user flows, rapid wireframes, and pixel-perfect designs are generated from a simple prompt. The platform provides full editing control on an infinite canvas, so designers can iterate with AI using Flowstep’s built-in suggestions or manually tweak without re-prompting.

Supernode Global led the funding, with participation from Adesso Ventures, Angel Invest (Berlin), Dnipro VC, Iron Wolf Capital, and angel investor Anton Borzov (WhatsApp). Several pre-seed backers also followed on, including Tera Ventures and Specialist VC. Notably, the pre-seed round had also attracted prominent angels such as Thomas Wolf (Hugging Face) and Elias Aalto (Wolt), who remain supportive of the company’s growth.

Mike Sackler, founder and Managing Partner at Supernode Global, said:

“Flowstep fits our thesis around the future of creative and technical tools. They have built a platform that truly enhances how product design is done today, and their vision aligns with the growing demand for tools that embed intelligence into the creative process. We believe this team will play a critical role in shaping how digital products are built in the next decade.”

“We’re excited to back Flowstep as the first investment from our second fund. The team brings rare clarity and focus - they’re fast, product-obsessed, and deeply understand the needs of designers. The UI design space is being reshaped by AI, and Flowstep is at the forefront of that transformation. We’re proud to support them early,” said Viktoras Jucikas, Partner at Iron Wolf Capital.

Flowstep currently employs eight people, including alumni from Bolt, Revolut, and experienced former founders.

The Seed funding will support Flowstep’s next phase of growth, including key engineering hires and expanded product development. As Flowstep expands its customer base among product teams, design studios, and tech startups both in the US and globally, it will also introduce enterprise-grade features, including enhanced governance, security, and compliance.

Lead image: Flowstep. Photo: uncredited.