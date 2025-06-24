Project A closes €325M Fund V, boosting total assets to €1.2B

European VC firm Project A today announces the successful close of its oversubscribed €325 million Fund V, increasing its total assets under management to €1.2 billion.

Project A aims to be the trusted partner for Europe's most ambitious entrepreneurs during the critical Pre-Seed and Seed stages, and even earlier at the idea stage through its Studio platform. It has a portfolio of 130 ambitious companies.

“Our conviction in the transformative power of European entrepreneurship is stronger than ever,” said Malin Posern, Partner at Project A.

“Europe is poised to cultivate the next generation of globally significant companies, and this new Fund underscores our deep commitment to being a pivotal partner for these ambitious founders, offering both the essential capital and the deep operational understanding required to navigate their foundational journey.”

Since 2012, Project A has consistently produced unicorns across all funds, with notable companies including Trade Republic, sennder, ZEPZ, plus the most recently announced unicorn, Quantum Systems.

Project A’s strengths lie in helping founders achieve their most pivotal early milestones, from crucial first hires to raising top-tier Series A funding from leading global investors like Accel, Benchmark, and Sequoia.

Its thesis uniquely combines breadth and depth – exploring the full scope of innovation while building expertise where it matters most. This keeps the fund focused, forward-looking, and primed to spot and support generational companies with dynamic conviction.

Project A’s partners are domain experts in the sectors shaping Europe’s future: currently European Resilience, Fintech, Future of Autonomous Work, and Global Supply Chains.

For innovators who are still working on their idea, Project A’s collaborative Studio offers support for the very earliest activities, from idea validation to team development and early market fit. Portfolio companies like 11x, ARX Robotics, ENAPI, and Montamo leveraged the Studio during idea validation and went on to raise Pre-Seed from Project A.

"Our fundamental approach at Project A is to be an indispensable partner for founders from their earliest days," emphasised Anton Waitz, General Partner at Project A.

"Through our focused pre-Seed and Seed strategy, plus our unique Studio model, we provide not just crucial initial investment but the practical operational resources and deep expertise necessary to navigate the initial complexities and build scalable, impactful businesses.."

Fund V was significantly oversubscribed and raised at speed, in just four months.

The fund was also backed by a diverse mix of new and existing LPs, including long-standing institutional investors, major family offices, and strategic partners from across Europe and the US – many of whom have participated in multiple Project A funds.

The firm is also strengthening its London office with the promotion of Jack Wang to Partner who joins existing Partner Malin Posern in Project A’s growing UK team.

Lead image: Project A. Photo: uncredited.

