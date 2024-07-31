Mobility giant sennder acquires European Surface Transportation

sennder Technologies GmbH (“sennder”), the leading ​digital ​r​​​​oad freight forwarder​​ in Europe, has acquired the European Surface Transportation (EST) operations of global logistics provider C.H. Robinson, ​​one of the world’s largest logistics tech companies.

​​sennder’s proprietary technology sennOS, tailored specifically to the European road freight market, will be available to EST customers. sennOS will facilitate the integration of the new unit by enhancing efficiency in load management. Shippers will have access to sennOS to digitally manage their transports, gaining full control and visibility over their trucking operations, and accessing the largest and greenest digital carrier network in Europe.

One of the organisation’s priorities moving forward will be assessing how to accelerate decarbonization efforts.

The combined business will become a Top 5 Full Truck Load (FTL) player in Europe​​, with a combined revenue of €1.4B and a 1,700 people strong team, and a European footprint that stretches more than 20 locations. This will further sennder’s mission to create an efficient and sustainable road freight network in Europe, essential for delivering the products and goods that drive the European economy.

CEO David Nothacker commented: “This acquisition will be pivotal in advancing sennder’s roadmap. With its vision to accelerate global trade to deliver products and goods that drive the world’s economy, C.H. Robinson aligns strongly with sennder’s mission and values to create an efficient and sustainable road freight network in Europe. sennOS, the technological powerhouse behind sennder, requires scale and volume density to unlock its full potential.

“This M&A transaction gives us that scale. We are deeply impressed by the EST team from C.H. Robinson, and with our combined business and enhanced talent pool, we can deliver substantial growth and operational scale, accelerating our European expansion in road freight and increasing network density and digital capabilities for the benefit of carriers, shippers, and the wider industry. We are excited to welcome the EST team, and embark on the next chapter of sennder’s journey.”

“I am convinced that sennder will be a great home for the EST business and will provide good continuity of service to EST customers.” said David Bozeman, President and CEO of C.H. Robinson. “​​We are confident in this strategic decision to drive more focus in our organization and pleased to see the potential for growth and opportunity that this transition brings for the EST team. To win, we need to focus on what sets us apart and build upon our competitive advantages​​.​​​ ​While we remain committed to our global forwarding and managed services presence in Europe, and continuing to invest in the region, ​​this clarity of investment is​ important​​ for the long-term success of our business and employees as well as the value and impact we can offer our customers and carriers.”

With the acquisition, sennder continues to enhance and broaden its service offering and furthers its mission to create an efficient and sustainable road freight network in Europe. The combined business will unlock a step change in network density and data capabilities: it will expand shipper and carrier propositions through access to efficient network planning, and to competitive capacity as well as to a broader array of freight opportunities via sennder’s proprietary platform, sennOS.